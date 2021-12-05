Trending:
Smith carries Chattanooga over Lipscomb 85-64

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 9:59 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 27 points as Chattanooga easily beat Lipscomb 85-64 on Sunday.

David Jean-Baptiste added 24 points for the Mocs. Jean-Baptiste also had five steals.

Silvio De Sousa had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Chattanooga (7-1), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Darius Banks added 12 rebounds.

Jacob Ognacevic had 23 points for the Bisons (5-4). Greg Jones added 12 points. Parker Hazen had eight rebounds and four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

