Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 78-73

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga edged past UNC Asheville 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Smith hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

A.J. Caldwell had 15 points for Chattanooga (8-1), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and Avery Diggs had 11 points.

Tajion Jones had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-4). Drew Pember added 19 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 15 points and seven assists.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The Mocs improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated UNC Asheville 75-45 on Nov. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary