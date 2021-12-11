On Air: Federal News Network program
Smith lifts Little Rock over Philander Smith 60-51

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Little Rock to a 60-51 win over Philander Smith on Saturday.

Smith shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Isaiah Palermo had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (5-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Marko Lukic added 15 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

The Panthers’ 29.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Arkansas-Little Rock opponent this season.

Kenneth Perkins had 14 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA-member Panthers. Chris Rufus added 10 points. Rayonte Childs had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

