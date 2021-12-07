Trending:
Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:03 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reyne Smith had 15 points to lead five College of Charleston players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Tulane 86-72 on Tuesday night. Brenden Tucker added 13 points for the Cougars. Fah’mir Ali chipped in 12, John Meeks scored 11 and Babacar Faye had 10. Ali also had eight assists.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (3-6). Kevin Cross added 17 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. College of Charleston defeated Tulane 81-77 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

