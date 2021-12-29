SMU 74, Tulsa 69

SMU (9-3)

Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Bandoumel 4-10 1-2 13, Davis 8-16 6-6 26, Nutall 3-7 1-2 9, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Mi.Weathers 2-5 5-6 9, Ma.Weathers 4-6 2-4 10, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 1-2 1, Young 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-51 17-24 74.

TULSA (6-6)

Horne 4-10 2-2 10, Dalger 3-7 0-1 6, Griffin 6-20 1-1 14, Jackson 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 5-11 0-0 12, Idowu 4-7 0-0 8, Embery-Simpson 2-4 0-0 5, Draine 1-1 0-0 3, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 4-5 69.

Halftime_SMU 43-33. 3-Point Goals_SMU 11-30 (Bandoumel 4-6, Davis 4-11, Nutall 2-6, Smith 1-4, Todorovic 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-1, Mi.Weathers 0-1), Tulsa 5-13 (Pritchard 2-3, Draine 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Horne 0-2). Fouled Out_Idowu. Rebounds_SMU 37 (Ma.Weathers 12), Tulsa 30 (Horne 12). Assists_SMU 11 (Davis, Mi.Weathers 3), Tulsa 9 (Horne, Griffin, Embery-Simpson 2). Total Fouls_SMU 12, Tulsa 22.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.