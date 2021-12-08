SMU 77, Dayton 69

DAYTON (6-3)
Camara 2-5 1-2 5, Holmes 7-11 1-3 15, Blakney 1-2 0-0 2, Elvis 2-7 0-0 5, M.Smith 5-14 2-2 13, Weaver 4-10 5-6 14, Amzil 2-5 2-2 8, Brea 2-7 0-0 5, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 11-15 69.
SMU (8-3)
Jasey 1-1 0-0 2, Bandoumel 1-7 2-2 5, Davis 8-15 0-1 19, Nutall 4-8 1-1 11, J.Smith 2-2 0-0 5, Ma.Weathers 0-1 3-4 3, Mi.Weathers 3-9 4-4 10, Clark 3-3 3-5 9, Phelps 6-8 0-0 13, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 13-17 77.
Halftime_SMU 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-22 (Amzil 2-4, M.Smith 1-2, Elvis 1-4, Weaver 1-4, Brea 1-5, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1, Holmes 0-1), SMU 8-14 (Davis 3-4, Nutall 2-5, Phelps 1-1, J.Smith 1-1, Bandoumel 1-3). Rebounds_Dayton 32 (Camara 8), SMU 31 (Mi.Weathers 7). Assists_Dayton 17 (M.Smith 6), SMU 13 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Dayton 18, SMU 16.
