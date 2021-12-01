SMU 83, UNLV 64

UNLV (4-3)
Hamm 5-11 2-4 13, Hamilton 5-12 0-0 12, McCabe 2-6 0-0 5, Nuga 0-5 1-2 1, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Webster 4-8 0-0 12, Baker 3-6 1-1 7, Gilbert 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 3-4 2-2 8, Coleman 1-1 1-2 3, Muoka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 7-11 64.
SMU (5-3)
Jasey 1-1 0-0 2, Bandoumel 5-11 0-0 13, Davis 5-10 6-6 18, Nutall 1-4 3-7 6, Smith 3-4 0-0 9, Mi.Weathers 5-7 4-4 14, Clark 5-6 0-0 10, Ma.Weathers 4-5 1-2 9, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-50 14-19 83.
Halftime_SMU 44-21. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 9-23 (Webster 4-5, Hamilton 2-4, Gilbert 1-1, Hamm 1-3, McCabe 1-4, Brown 0-1, Nuga 0-1, Williams 0-1, Baker 0-3), SMU 9-20 (Smith 3-4, Bandoumel 3-8, Davis 2-4, Nutall 1-3, Mi.Weathers 0-1). Rebounds_UNLV 25 (Hamm 9), SMU 34 (Mi.Weathers 9). Assists_UNLV 15 (McCabe 5), SMU 23 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_UNLV 17, SMU 14.
