South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62

TARLETON ST. (3-8)

Hicks 1-4 4-6 6, Bogues 4-12 0-0 8, Gipson 7-15 0-0 15, Daniel 3-6 0-0 6, Small 9-16 4-6 24, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, McDavid 1-2 0-0 3, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Holden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-12 62.

SOUTH ALABAMA (9-2)

Anderson 3-7 5-9 11, Franklin 5-6 4-4 14, Goncalves 3-8 0-0 9, Chandler 3-11 5-6 13, Manning 5-10 6-9 17, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, West 0-0 0-1 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 20-29 69.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 4-17 (Small 2-5, McDavid 1-2, Gipson 1-7, Bogues 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1), South Alabama 7-20 (Goncalves 3-8, Chandler 2-5, Smith 1-3, Manning 1-4). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 20 (Daniel 5), South Alabama 33 (Franklin 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 8 (Small 4), South Alabama 9 (Manning 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 23, South Alabama 19. A_1,607 (10,041).

