South Alabama 84, SIU-Edwardsville 69

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (6-7)

Doss 3-9 2-4 8, Pruitt 4-7 3-4 11, S.Wright 4-7 3-4 12, L.Wright 4-11 3-4 11, Taylor 5-12 0-0 12, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Kurtas 1-1 2-4 4, Polk 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 25-53 13-20 69.

SOUTH ALABAMA (10-3)

Anderson 6-8 1-2 13, Franklin 6-8 2-5 14, Goncalves 1-7 0-0 3, Chandler 8-16 4-5 22, Manning 6-12 7-9 19, Smith 3-5 0-0 8, Thomas 2-5 1-2 5, Kearing 0-1 0-0 0, West 0-0 0-0 0, Shirley 0-1 0-0 0, Sizemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 15-23 84.

Halftime_South Alabama 49-35. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-15 (Polk 3-3, Taylor 2-6, S.Wright 1-3, Doss 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, L.Wright 0-1), South Alabama 5-18 (Smith 2-3, Chandler 2-5, Goncalves 1-5, Shirley 0-1, Manning 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 27 (Pruitt 7), South Alabama 33 (Franklin 9). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 14 (Doss, Taylor, Carter 3), South Alabama 13 (Manning 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 23, South Alabama 18. A_1,794 (10,041).

