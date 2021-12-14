South Carolina 110, Allen 51

ALLEN (0-1)

J.Green 4-12 2-2 12, Reynolds 2-5 0-0 4, And.Baker 4-9 0-0 11, Ant.Baker 2-7 1-2 6, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 0-8 0-0 0, Fabyan 0-3 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 2-2 0-0 4, Mullen 1-3 0-0 3, Grogins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 3-4 51.

SOUTH CAROLINA (8-2)

Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Leveque 5-6 2-3 12, Reese 3-8 0-0 9, Stevenson 2-9 1-1 5, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, C.Carter 3-5 0-0 9, Martin 5-8 0-0 10, Bryant 4-9 1-2 10, D.Carter 6-9 0-0 12, Benson 3-6 2-4 8, Gray 2-4 0-0 4, Minott 2-3 2-2 6, Woodley 2-2 0-0 4, F.Cooper 1-1 0-0 3, M.Green 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 45-83 8-12 110.

Halftime_South Carolina 51-22. 3-Point Goals_Allen 8-24 (And.Baker 3-6, J.Green 2-5, Williams 1-1, Ant.Baker 1-3, Mullen 1-3, Fabyan 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Jones 0-3), South Carolina 12-32 (C.Carter 3-4, M.Green 3-5, Reese 3-8, F.Cooper 1-1, Bryant 1-3, Wright 1-3, D.Carter 0-3, Stevenson 0-5). Rebounds_Allen 17 (J.Green, Reynolds, Jones 3), South Carolina 56 (Martin 11). Assists_Allen 11 (Ant.Baker 4), South Carolina 31 (Stevenson, C.Carter 6). Total Fouls_Allen 10, South Carolina 9.

