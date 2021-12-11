South Dakota 76, N. Arizona 71, OT

N. ARIZONA (4-6)
Mains 5-11 0-0 13, Towt 3-7 1-2 7, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Cone 11-31 4-5 33, Stark 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-8 0-2 5, Lewis 4-7 1-2 9, Mahaney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 6-11 71.
SOUTH DAKOTA (6-4)
Goodrick 1-5 1-2 3, Kamateros 3-7 2-2 10, Archambault 5-14 6-7 18, Fuller 8-18 4-5 20, Perrott-Hunt 1-6 5-6 8, Oliver 3-6 0-1 7, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Zizic 3-4 2-2 8, Koster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 20-25 76.
Halftime_South Dakota 24-22. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 11-31 (Cone 7-15, Mains 3-7, Haymon 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Stark 0-3), South Dakota 6-20 (Kamateros 2-5, Archambault 2-7, Perrott-Hunt 1-1, Oliver 1-2, Goodrick 0-2, Fuller 0-3). Fouled Out_Haymon. Rebounds_N. Arizona 40 (Towt 18), South Dakota 39 (Goodrick, Archambault 10). Assists_N. Arizona 10 (Towt 5), South Dakota 16 (Goodrick 5). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 21, South Dakota 11. A_1,832 (6,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments