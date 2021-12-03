South Dakota 93, Waldorf 37

WALDORF (0-1)
Farr 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 1-3 7, Helming 3-9 0-0 7, Minor 1-7 0-0 3, Smith 2-8 1-2 6, N.Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Daing 1-4 0-0 3, Furgeson 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 1-2 1, Lenzmeier 1-2 0-0 3, Noble 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0, Zevenbergen 2-2 0-0 5, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 3-7 37.
SOUTH DAKOTA (5-3)
Goodrick 2-5 0-0 4, Archambault 4-11 2-2 10, Hayes 2-4 1-2 5, Oliver 7-13 4-4 20, Perrott-Hunt 4-7 2-2 12, Anderson 6-9 1-1 13, Zizic 5-6 0-2 10, Kamateros 4-9 0-0 11, Burchill 2-2 0-0 5, Koster 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-70 10-13 93.
Halftime_South Dakota 37-13. 3-Point Goals_Waldorf 6-19 (Lenzmeier 1-1, Zevenbergen 1-1, Smith 1-2, Helming 1-3, Minor 1-3, Daing 1-4, Bell 0-1, Furgeson 0-1, N.Miller 0-3), South Dakota 9-24 (Kamateros 3-5, Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Oliver 2-7, Burchill 1-1, Koster 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Archambault 0-4). Rebounds_Waldorf 25 (Smith 6), South Dakota 39 (Goodrick 9). Assists_Waldorf 9 (Johnson 3), South Dakota 19 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Waldorf 13, South Dakota 8. A_859 (6,000).
