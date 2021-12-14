South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51

AUSTIN PEAY (4-4)

Hutchins-Everett 2-6 2-3 6, Paez 1-5 4-4 6, Silver 3-8 1-3 10, Copeland 5-9 0-0 12, Stone-Carrawell 1-7 2-2 4, Scott 2-5 0-3 5, Woodard 1-5 1-1 3, Merritt 1-2 2-2 5, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, E.Walker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 12-18 51.

SOUTH FLORIDA (3-4)

Hines 2-5 0-0 4, Tchewa 2-4 1-2 5, Chaplin 3-5 4-5 10, Greene 2-8 9-12 14, Murphy 3-9 6-10 12, Patrick 1-5 0-0 3, McCreary 3-4 0-0 6, Moss 1-2 0-0 2, C.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Matos 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Boggs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 20-29 60.

Halftime_South Florida 22-16. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 7-28 (Silver 3-7, Copeland 2-5, Scott 1-1, Merritt 1-2, Calderon 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, E.Walker 0-1, Stone-Carrawell 0-3, Woodard 0-3, Paez 0-4), South Florida 2-15 (Patrick 1-3, Greene 1-6, Chaplin 0-1, Hines 0-1, Moss 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Paez. Rebounds_Austin Peay 29 (Woodard 6), South Florida 37 (Greene 8). Assists_Austin Peay 8 (Paez 3), South Florida 14 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 22, South Florida 18.

