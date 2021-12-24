South Florida 76, Hawaii 69

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-6)

Matos 2-3 0-0 4, Patrick 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 1-3 4-4 6, Greene 4-8 7-9 18, Murphy 6-13 5-8 17, Chaplin 3-5 1-4 7, McCreary 3-5 1-2 7, Boggs 3-6 0-0 8, Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Hines 0-4 0-0 0, Moss 0-2 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 18-27 76.

HAWAII (4-5)

Desrosiers 1-1 3-3 5, Hepa 5-11 3-5 16, Coleman 6-10 7-8 22, Madut 3-8 3-5 11, McClanahan 0-2 0-0 0, Nedd 2-7 0-0 5, Riley 2-5 4-8 8, Lado 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 20-29 69.

Halftime_South Florida 34-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 6-16 (Greene 3-4, Boggs 2-3, Smith 1-1, Chaplin 0-1, Moss 0-2, Walker 0-2, Patrick 0-3), Hawaii 9-25 (Coleman 3-5, Hepa 3-6, Madut 2-7, Nedd 1-5, McClanahan 0-1, Riley 0-1). Fouled Out_Walker, Desrosiers, Riley. Rebounds_South Florida 29 (McCreary 6), Hawaii 19 (Desrosiers, Hepa 4). Assists_South Florida 9 (Murphy 6), Hawaii 13 (Madut, McClanahan 3). Total Fouls_South Florida 23, Hawaii 22.

