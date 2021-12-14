SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|17
|15
|1
|1
|0
|33
|68
|35
|Quad City
|20
|14
|2
|2
|2
|32
|72
|45
|Knoxville
|18
|13
|3
|0
|2
|28
|70
|39
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|53
|44
|Pensacola
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|57
|44
|Evansville
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|48
|42
|Peoria
|14
|7
|3
|1
|3
|18
|40
|34
|Roanoke
|15
|6
|5
|2
|2
|17
|43
|40
|Birmingham
|20
|3
|13
|4
|0
|10
|45
|83
|Macon
|19
|3
|15
|0
|1
|7
|30
|79
|Vermilion County
|15
|2
|12
|1
|0
|5
|25
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
