Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 15 1 1 0 33 68 35
Quad City 20 14 2 2 2 32 72 45
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 17 10 5 2 0 22 57 44
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 19 3 15 0 1 7 30 79
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

