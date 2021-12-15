On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 15 1 1 0 33 68 35
Quad City 20 14 2 2 2 32 72 45
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Pensacola 17 10 5 2 0 22 57 44
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 19 3 15 0 1 7 30 79
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady, Secretary of the Navy visit USS Delaware families