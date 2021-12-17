SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|19
|17
|1
|1
|0
|37
|77
|38
|Quad City
|21
|14
|2
|2
|3
|33
|74
|48
|Knoxville
|18
|13
|3
|0
|2
|28
|70
|39
|Fayetteville
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|60
|46
|Evansville
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|50
|45
|Pensacola
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|60
|53
|Peoria
|15
|8
|3
|1
|3
|20
|43
|36
|Roanoke
|16
|7
|5
|2
|2
|19
|46
|42
|Birmingham
|21
|3
|14
|4
|0
|10
|45
|85
|Macon
|20
|3
|16
|0
|1
|7
|32
|84
|Vermilion County
|15
|2
|12
|1
|0
|5
|25
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Evansville 2
Fayetteville 2, Birmingham 0
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
