SPHL Glance

Sports News

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41
Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52
Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42
Fayetteville 20 14 6 0 0 28 63 47
Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57
Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Roanoke 17 8 5 2 2 21 50 42
Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88
Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90
Vermilion County 17 2 13 2 0 6 30 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

