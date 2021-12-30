SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|21
|19
|1
|1
|0
|41
|84
|42
|Quad City
|22
|15
|2
|2
|3
|35
|79
|52
|Knoxville
|20
|15
|3
|0
|2
|32
|79
|44
|Fayetteville
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|51
|Pensacola
|21
|11
|7
|3
|0
|25
|66
|58
|Peoria
|17
|10
|3
|1
|3
|24
|55
|38
|Roanoke
|19
|9
|5
|2
|3
|24
|56
|48
|Evansville
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|50
|49
|Birmingham
|23
|3
|16
|4
|0
|10
|47
|91
|Macon
|22
|3
|18
|0
|1
|7
|36
|93
|Vermilion County
|18
|2
|14
|2
|0
|6
|31
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
