|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|3½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|2
|(213½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at MEMPHIS
|9½
|(215½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Western Kentucky
|1½
|2½
|(72½)
|at
|UTSA
|at UTAH
|2½
|2½
|(57½)
|Oregon
|Saturday
|Kent State
|2½
|3½
|(74½)
|at
|NORTHERN
|ILLINOIS
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|3½
|4½
|(46½)
|Baylor
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|5½
|6½
|(49½)
|Utah
|State
|Appalachian State
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|Georgia
|6½
|6½
|(49½)
|at
|ALABAMA
|at CINCINNATI
|10½
|10½
|(52½)
|Houston
|Michigan
|11½
|10½
|(43½)
|at
|IOWA
|Pittsburgh
|2½
|3½
|(71½)
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at CAL
|2½
|3½
|(57½)
|USC
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|4½
|5
|(47½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Sunday
|Minnesota
|7½
|7
|(46½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at MIAMI
|2½
|4½
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|Tampa Bay
|9½
|11
|(50½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at CINCINNATI
|1
|3
|(50½)
|LA
|Chargers
|Indianapolis
|7
|9
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Philadelphia
|6½
|6½
|(45½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Arizona
|7
|7½
|(45½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at LAS VEGAS
|1½
|2½
|(49½)
|Washington
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|(44)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at LA RAMS
|11½
|13
|(47½)
|Jacksonville
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|Monday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|2½
|(43½)
|New
|England
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-315
|Ottawa
|+250
|Colorado
|-156
|at
|MONTREAL
|+130
|at TAMPA BAY
|-144
|St.
|Louis
|+120
|at FLORIDA
|-275
|Buffalo
|+220
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|Chicago
|+172
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-115
|San
|Jose
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-196
|New
|Jersey
|+162
|Boston
|-130
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+108
|at DALLAS
|-176
|Columbus
|+146
|Calgary
|-138
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+115
