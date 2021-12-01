Trending:
The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 7:35 pm
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Wright State 3 at PURDUE FORT WAYNE
at CLEVELAND STATE Northern Kentucky
Detroit Mercy at IUPUI
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
Chicago 2 (213½) at NEW YORK
at MEMPHIS (215½) Oklahoma City
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Detroit
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) San Antonio
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Western Kentucky (72½) at UTSA
at UTAH (57½) Oregon
Saturday
Kent State (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS
at OKLAHOMA STATE (46½) Baylor
at SAN DIEGO STATE (49½) Utah State
Appalachian State (52½) at LOUISIANA
Georgia (49½) at ALABAMA
at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (52½) Houston
Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA
Pittsburgh (71½) at WAKE FOREST
at CAL (57½) USC
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas 5 (47½) at NEW ORLEANS
Sunday
Minnesota 7 (46½) at DETROIT
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
at MIAMI (40½) NY Giants
Tampa Bay 11 (50½) at ATLANTA
at CINCINNATI 1 3 (50½) LA Chargers
Indianapolis 7 9 (45½) at HOUSTON
Philadelphia (45½) at NY JETS
Arizona 7 (45½) at CHICAGO
at LAS VEGAS (49½) Washington
Baltimore 3 4 (44) at PITTSBURGH
at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (47½) Jacksonville
at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco
Monday
at BUFFALO 4 (43½) New England
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -156 at MONTREAL +130
at CAROLINA -315 Ottawa +250
at FLORIDA -275 Buffalo +220
at WASHINGTON -210 Chicago +172
at TAMPA BAY -144 St. Louis +120
at N.Y ISLANDERS -115 San Jose -102
at MINNESOTA -196 New Jersey +162
Boston -130 at NASHVILLE +108
at DALLAS -176 Columbus +146
Calgary -138 at LOS ANGELES +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

