College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wright State 3 at PURDUE FORT WAYNE at CLEVELAND STATE 3½ Northern Kentucky Detroit Mercy 6½ at IUPUI NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee Chicago 2 (213½) at NEW YORK at MEMPHIS 9½ (215½) Oklahoma City at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Detroit at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) San Antonio College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 1½ 2½ (72½) at UTSA at UTAH 2½ 2½ (57½) Oregon Saturday Kent State 2½ 3½ (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 4½ (46½) Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 6½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (52½) at LOUISIANA Georgia 6½ 6½ (49½) at ALABAMA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (52½) Houston Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 3½ (71½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 3½ (57½) USC NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 4½ 5 (47½) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday Minnesota 7½ 7 (46½) at DETROIT at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Denver at MIAMI 2½ 4½ (40½) NY Giants Tampa Bay 9½ 11 (50½) at ATLANTA at CINCINNATI 1 3 (50½) LA Chargers Indianapolis 7 9 (45½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 6½ 6½ (45½) at NY JETS Arizona 7 7½ (45½) at CHICAGO at LAS VEGAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Washington Baltimore 3 4 (44) at PITTSBURGH at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (47½) Jacksonville at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco Monday at BUFFALO 4 2½ (43½) New England NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -156 at MONTREAL +130 at CAROLINA -315 Ottawa +250 at FLORIDA -275 Buffalo +220 at WASHINGTON -210 Chicago +172 at TAMPA BAY -144 St. Louis +120 at N.Y ISLANDERS -115 San Jose -102 at MINNESOTA -196 New Jersey +162 Boston -130 at NASHVILLE +108 at DALLAS -176 Columbus +146 Calgary -138 at LOS ANGELES +115

