Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 5:40 pm
1 min read
      
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UMASS 3 (151½) Harvard
at INDIANA 10½ (142½) Nebraska
at MIAMI 1 (140½) Clemson
Oakland 13½ (129½) at IUPUI
Memphis (138) at MISSISSIPPI
at MILWAUKEE (139) Robert Morris
at VILLANOVA 22½ (143) Saint Joseph’s
at WISCONSIN (137) Marquette
at MICHIGAN (125½) San Diego St.
N. Kentucky (143½) at FORT WAYNE
Miami (Ohio) (148½) at INDIANA ST.
E. Washington (147½) at OMAHA
at CHARLOTTE 5 (131) George Washington
at DAYTON 19 (127) N. Illinois
at PROVIDENCE 5 (137) Rhode Island
Louisville (137½) at NC STATE
at VIRGINIA TECH (133½) Wake Forest
at EVANSVILLE (132½) Tennessee Tech
at AUBURN 16 (148½) Yale
Tennessee (140) at COLORADO
Georgia St. 3 (146) at MERCER
at W. ILLINOIS 14 (152) UT Martin
at DAVIDSON 21 (139½) William & Mary
at CLEVELAND ST. 3 (145) Wright State
at BRADLEY 10 (133½) SIU Edwardsville
at ST. BONAVENTURE 4 (151½) Buffalo
Loyola Chicago 6 (141½) at DEPAUL
at ARKANSAS 24½ (148) UALR
at COLORADO ST. 3 (135) Saint Mary’s
Montana st. 7 (140) at SACRAMENTO ST.
at FLORIDA ST. (150) Syracuse
at PRINCETON (143) Drexel
BYU (140) at MISSOURI ST.
at TEMPLE (137) Pennsylvania
at MICHIGAN ST. 14 (145½) Toledo
Tennessee St. 7 (144) at CHICAGO STATE
S. Utah 16½ (150½) at IDAHO
at SANTA CLARA (148½) Louisiana Tech
at SMU 4 (136½) Vanderbilt
USC 1 (138½) at WASHINGTON ST.
at SAINT LOUIS 2 (144½) UAB
at MARSHALL 9 (154) Duequesne
at GREEN BAY (133½) Youngstown St.
Loyola Marymount 8 (149½) at LONG BEACH ST.
at FRESNO STATE 12 (124) CS Northridge
at GEORGE MASON (126) Old Dominion
at MURRAY STATE 12½ (131½) Middle Tennessee
at IDAHO STATE (128) Northern Arizona
at N. COLORADO 4 (137½) Montana
at WEBER ST. 15½ (142) Portland St.
at GONZAGA 8 (160) Alabama
at CAL ST.FULLERTON 2 (135) Pacific
at CREIGHTON (139½) Iowa St.
at SIU EDWARDSVILLE 10 (125½) Southern Miss.
at SAN FRANCISCO 13½ (135) UNLV
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Denver
at BROOKLYN 3 (220) Chicago
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Miami
at GOLDEN STATE 10 (219½) San Antonio
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Boston
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Western Kentucky (72½) at UTSA
at UTAH (57½) Oregon
Saturday
Kent State (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS
at OKLAHOMA STATE (45½) Baylor
at SAN DIEGO STATE (49½) Utah State
Appalachian State (52½) at LOUISIANA
Georgia (48½) at ALABAMA
at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (52½) Houston
Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA
Pittsburgh (71½) at WAKE FOREST
at CAL (57½) USC
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 7 (45) at NY JETS
Tampa Bay 10½ (50½) at ATLANTA
Arizona 7 (43½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 1 3 (49½) LA Chargers
Indianapolis 7 10 (44½) at HOUSTON
Minnesota (46½) at DETROIT
at MIAMI (39½) NY Giants
at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (48) Jacksonville
at LAS VEGAS (49½) Washington
San Francisco 1 (45½) at SEATTLE
Baltimore 3 (44) at PITTSBURGH
at KANSAS CITY (47) Denver
Monday
at BUFFALO 4 (42) New England
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -170 St. Louis +140
at CAROLINA -315 Buffalo +250
Colorado -255 at OTTAWA +205
at BOSTON -130 Tampa Bay +108
at NASHVILLE -200 Montreal +164
Toronto -122 at MINNESOTA +102
New York -113 at DETROIT -108
at WASHINGTON -230 Columbus +188
at N.Y RANGERS -182 Chicago +150
Pittsburgh -156 at VANCOUVER +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

