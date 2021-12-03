College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at UMASS 3 (151½) Harvard at INDIANA 10½ (142½) Nebraska at MIAMI 1 (140½) Clemson Oakland 13½ (129½) at IUPUI Memphis 1½ (138) at MISSISSIPPI at MILWAUKEE 3½ (139) Robert Morris at VILLANOVA 22½ (143) Saint Joseph’s at WISCONSIN 8½ (137) Marquette at MICHIGAN 7½ (125½) San Diego St. N. Kentucky 3½ (143½) at FORT WAYNE Miami (Ohio) 1½ (148½) at INDIANA ST. E. Washington 5½ (147½) at OMAHA at CHARLOTTE 5 (131) George Washington at DAYTON 19 (127) N. Illinois at PROVIDENCE 5 (137) Rhode Island Louisville 1½ (137½) at NC STATE at VIRGINIA TECH 9½ (133½) Wake Forest at EVANSVILLE 3½ (132½) Tennessee Tech at AUBURN 16 (148½) Yale Tennessee 4½ (140) at COLORADO Georgia St. 3 (146) at MERCER at W. ILLINOIS 14 (152) UT Martin at DAVIDSON 21 (139½) William & Mary at CLEVELAND ST. 3 (145) Wright State at BRADLEY 10 (133½) SIU Edwardsville at ST. BONAVENTURE 4 (151½) Buffalo Loyola Chicago 6 (141½) at DEPAUL at ARKANSAS 24½ (148) UALR at COLORADO ST. 3 (135) Saint Mary’s Montana st. 7 (140) at SACRAMENTO ST. at FLORIDA ST. 7½ (150) Syracuse at PRINCETON 4½ (143) Drexel BYU 2½ (140) at MISSOURI ST. at TEMPLE 4½ (137) Pennsylvania at MICHIGAN ST. 14 (145½) Toledo Tennessee St. 7 (144) at CHICAGO STATE S. Utah 16½ (150½) at IDAHO at SANTA CLARA 1½ (148½) Louisiana Tech at SMU 4 (136½) Vanderbilt USC 1 (138½) at WASHINGTON ST. at SAINT LOUIS 2 (144½) UAB at MARSHALL 9 (154) Duequesne at GREEN BAY 2½ (133½) Youngstown St. Loyola Marymount 8 (149½) at LONG BEACH ST. at FRESNO STATE 12 (124) CS Northridge at GEORGE MASON 7½ (126) Old Dominion at MURRAY STATE 12½ (131½) Middle Tennessee at IDAHO STATE 5½ (128) Northern Arizona at N. COLORADO 4 (137½) Montana at WEBER ST. 15½ (142) Portland St. at GONZAGA 8 (160) Alabama at CAL ST.FULLERTON 2 (135) Pacific at CREIGHTON 5½ (139½) Iowa St. at SIU EDWARDSVILLE 10 (125½) Southern Miss. at SAN FRANCISCO 13½ (135) UNLV NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Denver at BROOKLYN 3 (220) Chicago at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Miami at GOLDEN STATE 10 (219½) San Antonio at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Boston at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 1½ 3½ (72½) at UTSA at UTAH 2½ 2½ (57½) Oregon Saturday Kent State 2½ 3½ (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 6½ (45½) Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 6½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (52½) at LOUISIANA Georgia 6½ 6½ (48½) at ALABAMA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (52½) Houston Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 3½ (71½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 4½ (57½) USC NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 6½ 7 (45) at NY JETS Tampa Bay 9½ 10½ (50½) at ATLANTA Arizona 7 7½ (43½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 1 3 (49½) LA Chargers Indianapolis 7 10 (44½) at HOUSTON Minnesota 7½ 7½ (46½) at DETROIT at MIAMI 2½ 6½ (39½) NY Giants at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (48) Jacksonville at LAS VEGAS 1½ 1½ (49½) Washington San Francisco 1 3½ (45½) at SEATTLE Baltimore 3 4½ (44) at PITTSBURGH at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (47) Denver Monday at BUFFALO 4 2½ (42) New England NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -170 St. Louis +140 at CAROLINA -315 Buffalo +250 Colorado -255 at OTTAWA +205 at BOSTON -130 Tampa Bay +108 at NASHVILLE -200 Montreal +164 Toronto -122 at MINNESOTA +102 New York -113 at DETROIT -108 at WASHINGTON -230 Columbus +188 at N.Y RANGERS -182 Chicago +150 Pittsburgh -156 at VANCOUVER +130

