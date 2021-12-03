Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at UMASS
|3
|(151½)
|Harvard
|at INDIANA
|10½
|(142½)
|Nebraska
|at MIAMI
|1
|(140½)
|Clemson
|Oakland
|13½
|(129½)
|at
|IUPUI
|Memphis
|1½
|(138)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|at MILWAUKEE
|3½
|(139)
|Robert
|Morris
|at VILLANOVA
|22½
|(143)
|Saint
|Joseph’s
|at WISCONSIN
|8½
|(137)
|Marquette
|at MICHIGAN
|7½
|(125½)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|N. Kentucky
|3½
|(143½)
|at
|FORT
|WAYNE
|Miami (Ohio)
|1½
|(148½)
|at
|INDIANA
|ST.
|E. Washington
|5½
|(147½)
|at
|OMAHA
|at CHARLOTTE
|5
|(131)
|George
|Washington
|at DAYTON
|19
|(127)
|N.
|Illinois
|at PROVIDENCE
|5
|(137)
|Rhode
|Island
|Louisville
|1½
|(137½)
|at
|NC
|STATE
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|9½
|(133½)
|Wake
|Forest
|at EVANSVILLE
|3½
|(132½)
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at AUBURN
|16
|(148½)
|Yale
|Tennessee
|4½
|(140)
|at
|COLORADO
|Georgia St.
|3
|(146)
|at
|MERCER
|at W. ILLINOIS
|14
|(152)
|UT
|Martin
|at DAVIDSON
|21
|(139½)
|William
|&
|Mary
|at CLEVELAND ST.
|3
|(145)
|Wright
|State
|at BRADLEY
|10
|(133½)
|SIU
|Edwardsville
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|4
|(151½)
|Buffalo
|Loyola Chicago
|6
|(141½)
|at
|DEPAUL
|at ARKANSAS
|24½
|(148)
|UALR
|at COLORADO ST.
|3
|(135)
|Saint
|Mary’s
|Montana st.
|7
|(140)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|ST.
|at FLORIDA ST.
|7½
|(150)
|Syracuse
|at PRINCETON
|4½
|(143)
|Drexel
|BYU
|2½
|(140)
|at
|MISSOURI
|ST.
|at TEMPLE
|4½
|(137)
|Pennsylvania
|at MICHIGAN ST.
|14
|(145½)
|Toledo
|Tennessee St.
|7
|(144)
|at
|CHICAGO
|STATE
|S. Utah
|16½
|(150½)
|at
|IDAHO
|at SANTA CLARA
|1½
|(148½)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|at SMU
|4
|(136½)
|Vanderbilt
|USC
|1
|(138½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|ST.
|at SAINT LOUIS
|2
|(144½)
|UAB
|at MARSHALL
|9
|(154)
|Duequesne
|at GREEN BAY
|2½
|(133½)
|Youngstown
|St.
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|(149½)
|at
|LONG
|BEACH
|ST.
|at FRESNO STATE
|12
|(124)
|CS
|Northridge
|at GEORGE MASON
|7½
|(126)
|Old
|Dominion
|at MURRAY STATE
|12½
|(131½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at IDAHO STATE
|5½
|(128)
|Northern
|Arizona
|at N. COLORADO
|4
|(137½)
|Montana
|at WEBER ST.
|15½
|(142)
|Portland
|St.
|at GONZAGA
|8
|(160)
|Alabama
|at CAL ST.FULLERTON
|2
|(135)
|Pacific
|at CREIGHTON
|5½
|(139½)
|Iowa
|St.
|at SIU EDWARDSVILLE
|10
|(125½)
|Southern
|Miss.
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|13½
|(135)
|UNLV
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at BROOKLYN
|3
|(220)
|Chicago
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at GOLDEN STATE
|10
|(219½)
|San
|Antonio
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Western Kentucky
|1½
|3½
|(72½)
|at
|UTSA
|at UTAH
|2½
|2½
|(57½)
|Oregon
|Saturday
|Kent State
|2½
|3½
|(74½)
|at
|NORTHERN
|ILLINOIS
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|3½
|6½
|(45½)
|Baylor
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|5½
|6½
|(49½)
|Utah
|State
|Appalachian State
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|Georgia
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|at
|ALABAMA
|at CINCINNATI
|10½
|10½
|(52½)
|Houston
|Michigan
|11½
|10½
|(43½)
|at
|IOWA
|Pittsburgh
|2½
|3½
|(71½)
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at CAL
|2½
|4½
|(57½)
|USC
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|6½
|7
|(45)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Tampa Bay
|9½
|10½
|(50½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Arizona
|7
|7½
|(43½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|1
|3
|(49½)
|LA
|Chargers
|Indianapolis
|7
|10
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Minnesota
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at MIAMI
|2½
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Giants
|at LA RAMS
|11½
|13
|(48)
|Jacksonville
|at LAS VEGAS
|1½
|1½
|(49½)
|Washington
|San Francisco
|1
|3½
|(45½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|Baltimore
|3
|4½
|(44)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|9½
|(47)
|Denver
|Monday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|2½
|(42)
|New
|England
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-170
|St.
|Louis
|+140
|at CAROLINA
|-315
|Buffalo
|+250
|Colorado
|-255
|at
|OTTAWA
|+205
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Tampa
|Bay
|+108
|at NASHVILLE
|-200
|Montreal
|+164
|Toronto
|-122
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+102
|New York
|-113
|at
|DETROIT
|-108
|at WASHINGTON
|-230
|Columbus
|+188
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-182
|Chicago
|+150
|Pittsburgh
|-156
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+130
