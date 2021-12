College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 6 at JAMES MADISON Old Dominion 7 at WILLIAM & MARY Oakland 1½ at BOWLING GREEN at TOLEDO 6 Bradley Michigan 7 at NEBRASKA at TENNESSEE 2½ Texas Tech at NORTHEASTERN 2 Umass at MISSOURI 18½ E. Illinois at SAINT LOUIS 1½ Belmont at VANDERBILT 8 Temple at N. COLORADO 8½ S. Dakota at TULANE 4 Cleveland State at KANSS 20½ UTEP at DEPAUL 8 Duequesne at OKLAHOMA 10 Butler at ARKANSAS 20 Charlotte at TULSA 2½ Loyola Marymount at MONTANA ST. 3½ N. Dakota St Villanova 9 at SYRACUSE at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 11½ N. Dakota Boise State 11½ at CS NORTHRIDGE NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn New York 2½ (212½) at SAN ANTONIO at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Boston College football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 7½ 7½ (34) at NAVY Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 10 10½ (53½) Middle Tennessee Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla. Coastal Carolina 10 10 (63) N. Illinois Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla. Appalachian St. 2½ 2½ (67½) W. Kentucky NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3 (44½) Pittsburgh Sunday at TENNESSEE 9½ 8½ (43½) Jacksonville at CLEVELAND 1 2½ (42½) Baltimore Dallas 5 4½ (49½) at WASHINGTON at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (48½) Las Vegas Seattle 6½ 7½ (42½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 6½ 6 (43½) at NY JETS at CAROLINA 2½ 3 (43½) Atlanta at DENVER 8½ 8 (42) Detroit at LA CHARGERS 7 10½ (45½) NY Giants San Francisco 2 1 (47½) at CINCINNATI at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (52½) Buffalo at GREEN BAY 11 12½ (44) Chicago Monday at ARIZONA 2½ 2½ (51½) LA Rams NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -172 at MONTREAL +142 at TORONTO -282 Columbus +224 Nashville -118 at DETROIT -102 New York -134 at OTTAWA +112 Anaheim -114 at BUFFALO -105 at ST. LOUIS -114 Florida -105 Carolina OFF at WINNIPEG OFF New York -140 at CHICAGO +116 at EDMONTON -115 Minnesota -104 Calgary -130 at SAN JOSE +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.