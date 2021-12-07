On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 6:09 pm
2 min read
      
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at XAVIER 20 Ball State
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE Central Michigan
at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 8 Canisius
at DARTMOUTH 3 Quinnipiac
at WISCONSIN Indiana
at WEST VIRGINIA 2 UConn
at WESTERN CAROLINA 2 Tennessee Tech
at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) Pennsylvania
Missouri State 11 at LITTLE ROCK
at COLORADO 15 Eastern Washington
Buffalo 2 at WESTERN KENTUCKY
Utah 1 at TCU
at SMU 4 Dayton
at KANSAS STATE Marquette
at BYU 8 Utah State
at MONTANA Air Force
South Dakota State 20 at IDAHO
Michigan State at MINNESOTA
Drake 17½ at OMAHA
at VIRGINIA TECH 18 Cornell
at SOUTHERN UTAH Utah Valley
at OHIO STATE 15½ Towson
at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Fresno State
at SAN DIEGO STATE 13 CSU Fullerton
at CAL 13 Idaho State
at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Weber State
at UNLV 4 Seattle U
at ARIZONA 14½ Wyoming
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (212½) New York
Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at CLEVELAND (210) Chicago
Washington (209) at DETROIT
at TORONTO 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Utah
Denver (215) at NEW ORLEANS
Brooklyn (225) at HOUSTON
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Portland
at SACRAMENTO 7 (OFF) Orlando
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Boston
College football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (34) at NAVY
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo 10 10½ (53½) Middle Tennessee
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Coastal Carolina 10 10 (63) N. Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Appalachian St. (67½) W. Kentucky
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Fresno State 10½ 10½ (50) UTEP
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB
LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Liberty (58½) E. Michgian
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Oregon State 7 7 (66) Utah St.
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 6 (53) Marshall
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Tulsa (53) Old Dominion
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Wyoming 3 3 (58½) Kent St.
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
UTSA (50) San Diego St.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Army (59½) Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) (53½) North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida (57) UCF
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis (60) Hawaii
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St. (50) Ball State
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Nevada 1 1 (60½) W. Michigan
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College (51) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn 3 3 (52) Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville (55½) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (60) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia 1 1 (72½) SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Virginia Tech 1 1 (54½) Maryland
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Clemson 1 1 (45½) Iowa St.
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma (61½) Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina 7 7 (57½) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Pittsburgh 3 (63½) Michigan St.
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin 7 7 (42½) Arizona St.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (59½) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami (60) Washington St.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State (55) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal (Cotton Bowl Classic)
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal (Orange Bowl)
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia (44) Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. (46½) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (66) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor 1 1 (54) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
LSU 2 2 (48) Kansas St.
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 3 (43½) Pittsburgh
Sunday
Dallas 5 4 (47½) at WASHINGTON
at CAROLINA 3 (43½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY (48½) Las Vegas
at CLEVELAND 1 (41½) Baltimore
at TENNESSEE (43½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (43½) at NY JETS
Seattle (41½) at HOUSTON
at DENVER 8 (42) Detroit
at LA CHARGERS 7 10½ (44½) NY Giants
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (52½) Buffalo
at CINCINNATI 2 1 (48½) San Francisco
at GREEN BAY 11 12½ (44) Chicago
Monday
at ARIZONA 3 (51½) LA Rams
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NEW JERSEY -128 Philadelphia +106
Colorado -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122
Boston -151 at VANCOUVER +128
at LAS VEGAS -138 Dallas +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

