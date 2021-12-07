|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at XAVIER
|20
|Ball
|State
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|9½
|Central
|Michigan
|at NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|8
|Canisius
|at DARTMOUTH
|3
|Quinnipiac
|at WISCONSIN
|3½
|Indiana
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|2
|UConn
|at WESTERN CAROLINA
|2
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA)
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|Missouri State
|11
|at
|LITTLE
|ROCK
|at COLORADO
|15
|Eastern
|Washington
|Buffalo
|2
|at
|WESTERN
|KENTUCKY
|Utah
|1
|at
|TCU
|at SMU
|4
|Dayton
|at KANSAS STATE
|3½
|Marquette
|at BYU
|8
|Utah
|State
|at MONTANA
|7½
|Air
|Force
|South Dakota State
|20
|at
|IDAHO
|Michigan State
|5½
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Drake
|17½
|at
|OMAHA
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|18
|Cornell
|at SOUTHERN UTAH
|5½
|Utah
|Valley
|at OHIO STATE
|15½
|Towson
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|10½
|Fresno
|State
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|13
|CSU
|Fullerton
|at CAL
|13
|Idaho
|State
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|8
|Weber
|State
|at UNLV
|4
|Seattle
|U
|at ARIZONA
|14½
|Wyoming
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|4½
|(212½)
|New
|York
|Philadelphia
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(210)
|Chicago
|Washington
|5½
|(209)
|at
|DETROIT
|at TORONTO
|7
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|Denver
|2½
|(215)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Brooklyn
|6½
|(225)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at SACRAMENTO
|7
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|College football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|7½
|7½
|(34)
|at
|NAVY
|Friday, Dec. 17
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo
|10
|10½
|(53½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|Cure Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Coastal Carolina
|10
|10
|(63)
|N.
|Illinois
|Saturday, Dec. 18
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Appalachian St.
|2½
|2½
|(67½)
|W.
|Kentucky
|New Mexico Bowl
|Albuquerque
|Fresno State
|10½
|10½
|(50)
|UTEP
|Independence Bowl
|Shreveport, La.
|BYU
|7
|7
|(54½)
|UAB
|LendingTree Bowl
|Mobile, Ala.
|Liberty
|8½
|8½
|(58½)
|E.
|Michgian
|LA Bowl
|Inglewood, Calif.
|Oregon State
|7
|7
|(66)
|Utah
|St.
|New Orleans Bowl
|New Orleans
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|6
|(53)
|Marshall
|Monday, Dec. 20
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Conway, S.C.
|Tulsa
|9½
|9½
|(53)
|Old
|Dominion
|Tuesday, Dec. 21
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise, Idaho
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|(58½)
|Kent
|St.
|Frisco Bowl
|Frisco, Texas
|Fort Worth, Texas
|UTSA
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|Wednesday, Dec. 22
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Army
|3½
|3½
|(59½)
|Missouri
Thursday, Dec. 23
|Frisco Football Classic
|Frisco, Texas
|Miami (Ohio)
|3½
|3½
|(53½)
|North
|Texas
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida
|7½
|7½
|(57)
|UCF
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
|Memphis
|6½
|6½
|(60)
|Hawaii
|Saturday, Dec. 25
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia St.
|4½
|4½
|(50)
|Ball
|State
|Monday, Dec. 27
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Detroit
|Nevada
|1
|1
|(60½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
|Boston College
|3½
|3½
|(51)
|East
|Carolina
|Tuesday, Dec. 28
|Birmingham Bowl
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Auburn
|3
|3
|(52)
|Houston
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
|Louisville
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Air
|Force
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mississippi St.
|8½
|8½
|(60)
|Texas
|Tech
|Holiday Bowl
|San Diego
|NC State
|1
|1
|(60)
|UCLA
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Phoenix
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|(45)
|West
|Virginia
|Wednesday, Dec. 29
|Fenway Bowl
|Boston
|Virginia
|1
|1
|(72½)
|SMU
|Pinstripe Bowl
|New York
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|(54½)
|Maryland
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Clemson
|1
|1
|(45½)
|Iowa
|St.
|Alamo Bowl
|San Antonio
|Oklahoma
|4½
|4½
|(61½)
|Oregon
|Thursday, Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
|North Carolina
|7
|7
|(57½)
|South
|Carolina
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|3½
|3½
|(63)
|Purdue
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(63½)
|Michigan
|St.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Las Vegas
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(42½)
|Arizona
|St.
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|6½
|6½
|(59½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, Texas
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(60)
|Washington
|St.
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Boise State
|7½
|7½
|(55)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|College Football Playoff Semifinal (Cotton Bowl Classic)
|Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|Cincinnati
|College Football Playoff Semifinal (Orange Bowl)
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Georgia
|7½
|7½
|(44)
|Michigan
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2½
|(46½)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|6½
|(66)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Baylor
|1
|1
|(54)
|Mississippi
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|LSU
|2
|2
|(48)
|Kansas
|St.
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|3
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
|Sunday
|Dallas
|5
|4
|(47½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|3
|(43½)
|Atlanta
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|9½
|(48½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|2½
|(41½)
|Baltimore
|at TENNESSEE
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(41½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|8½
|8
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA CHARGERS
|7
|10½
|(44½)
|NY
|Giants
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Buffalo
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|1
|(48½)
|San
|Francisco
|at GREEN BAY
|11
|12½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Monday
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|3
|(51½)
|LA
|Rams
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at NEW JERSEY
|-128
|Philadelphia
|+106
|Colorado
|-146
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+122
|Boston
|-151
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+128
|at LAS VEGAS
|-138
|Dallas
|+115
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
