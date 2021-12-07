College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 20 Ball State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 9½ Central Michigan at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 8 Canisius at DARTMOUTH 3 Quinnipiac at WISCONSIN 3½ Indiana at WEST VIRGINIA 2 UConn at WESTERN CAROLINA 2 Tennessee Tech at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 3½ Pennsylvania Missouri State 11 at LITTLE ROCK at COLORADO 15 Eastern Washington Buffalo 2 at WESTERN KENTUCKY Utah 1 at TCU at SMU 4 Dayton at KANSAS STATE 3½ Marquette at BYU 8 Utah State at MONTANA 7½ Air Force South Dakota State 20 at IDAHO Michigan State 5½ at MINNESOTA Drake 17½ at OMAHA at VIRGINIA TECH 18 Cornell at SOUTHERN UTAH 5½ Utah Valley at OHIO STATE 15½ Towson at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Fresno State at SAN DIEGO STATE 13 CSU Fullerton at CAL 13 Idaho State at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Weber State at UNLV 4 Seattle U at ARIZONA 14½ Wyoming NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 4½ (212½) New York Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 2½ (210) Chicago Washington 5½ (209) at DETROIT at TORONTO 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Utah Denver 2½ (215) at NEW ORLEANS Brooklyn 6½ (225) at HOUSTON at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Portland at SACRAMENTO 7 (220) Orlando at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Boston College football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 7½ 7½ (34) at NAVY Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 10 10½ (53½) Middle Tennessee Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla. Coastal Carolina 10 10 (63) N. Illinois Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla. Appalachian St. 2½ 2½ (67½) W. Kentucky New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque Fresno State 10½ 10½ (50) UTEP Independence Bowl Shreveport, La. BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB LendingTree Bowl Mobile, Ala. Liberty 8½ 8½ (58½) E. Michgian LA Bowl Inglewood, Calif. Oregon State 7 7 (66) Utah St. New Orleans Bowl New Orleans Louisiana-Lafayette 6 6 (53) Marshall Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C. Tulsa 9½ 9½ (53) Old Dominion Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho Wyoming 3 3 (58½) Kent St. Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas Fort Worth, Texas UTSA 2½ 2½ (50) San Diego St. Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Army 3½ 3½ (59½) Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3½ (53½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 7½ (57) UCF Friday, Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 6½ (60) Hawaii Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit Nevada 1 1 (60½) W. Michigan Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3½ (51) East Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 3 (52) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 8½ (60) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 1 (72½) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Virginia Tech 1 1 (54½) Maryland Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. Clemson 1 1 (45½) Iowa St. Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 7 (57½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 3½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta Pittsburgh 3 3½ (63½) Michigan St. Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42½) Arizona St. Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 6½ 6½ (59½) Wake Forest Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (60) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 7½ (55) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal (Cotton Bowl Classic) Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal (Orange Bowl) Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 7½ (44) Michigan Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2½ (46½) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2½ (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 1 (54) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston LSU 2 2 (48) Kansas St. NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3 (43½) Pittsburgh Sunday Dallas 5 4 (47½) at WASHINGTON at CAROLINA 2½ 3 (43½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (48½) Las Vegas at CLEVELAND 1 2½ (41½) Baltimore at TENNESSEE 9½ 8½ (43½) Jacksonville New Orleans 6½ 5½ (43½) at NY JETS Seattle 6½ 7½ (41½) at HOUSTON at DENVER 8½ 8 (42) Detroit at LA CHARGERS 7 10½ (44½) NY Giants at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (52½) Buffalo at CINCINNATI 2 1 (48½) San Francisco at GREEN BAY 11 12½ (44) Chicago Monday at ARIZONA 2½ 3 (51½) LA Rams NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -128 Philadelphia +106 Colorado -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122 Boston -151 at VANCOUVER +128 at LAS VEGAS -138 Dallas +115

