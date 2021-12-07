Trending:
The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 7:23 pm
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at XAVIER 20 Ball State
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE Central Michigan
at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 8 Canisius
at DARTMOUTH 3 Quinnipiac
at WISCONSIN Indiana
at WEST VIRGINIA 2 UConn
at WESTERN CAROLINA 2 Tennessee Tech
at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) Pennsylvania
Missouri State 11 at LITTLE ROCK
at COLORADO 15 Eastern Washington
Buffalo 2 at WESTERN KENTUCKY
Utah 1 at TCU
at SMU 4 Dayton
at KANSAS STATE Marquette
at BYU 8 Utah State
at MONTANA Air Force
South Dakota State 20 at IDAHO
Michigan State at MINNESOTA
Drake 17½ at OMAHA
at VIRGINIA TECH 18 Cornell
at SOUTHERN UTAH Utah Valley
at OHIO STATE 15½ Towson
at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Fresno State
at SAN DIEGO STATE 13 CSU Fullerton
at CAL 13 Idaho State
at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Weber State
at UNLV 4 Seattle U
at ARIZONA 14½ Wyoming
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (212½) New York
Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at CLEVELAND (210) Chicago
Washington (209) at DETROIT
at TORONTO 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Utah
Denver (215) at NEW ORLEANS
Brooklyn (225) at HOUSTON
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Portland
at SACRAMENTO 7 (220) Orlando
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Boston
College football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (34) at NAVY
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 3 (43½) Pittsburgh
Sunday
Dallas 5 4 (47½) at WASHINGTON
at CAROLINA 3 (43½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY (48½) Las Vegas
at CLEVELAND 1 (41½) Baltimore
at TENNESSEE (43½) Jacksonville
New Orleans (43½) at NY JETS
Seattle (41½) at HOUSTON
at DENVER 8 (42) Detroit
at LA CHARGERS 7 10½ (44½) NY Giants
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (52½) Buffalo
at CINCINNATI 2 1 (48½) San Francisco
at GREEN BAY 11 12½ (44) Chicago
Monday
at ARIZONA 3 (51½) LA Rams
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NEW JERSEY -128 Philadelphia +106
Colorado -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122
Boston -151 at VANCOUVER +128
at LAS VEGAS -138 Dallas +115

