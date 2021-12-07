|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at XAVIER
|20
|Ball
|State
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|9½
|Central
|Michigan
|at NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|8
|Canisius
|at DARTMOUTH
|3
|Quinnipiac
|at WISCONSIN
|3½
|Indiana
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|2
|UConn
|at WESTERN CAROLINA
|2
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA)
|3½
|Pennsylvania
|Missouri State
|11
|at
|LITTLE
|ROCK
|at COLORADO
|15
|Eastern
|Washington
|Buffalo
|2
|at
|WESTERN
|KENTUCKY
|Utah
|1
|at
|TCU
|at SMU
|4
|Dayton
|at KANSAS STATE
|3½
|Marquette
|at BYU
|8
|Utah
|State
|at MONTANA
|7½
|Air
|Force
|South Dakota State
|20
|at
|IDAHO
|Michigan State
|5½
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Drake
|17½
|at
|OMAHA
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|18
|Cornell
|at SOUTHERN UTAH
|5½
|Utah
|Valley
|at OHIO STATE
|15½
|Towson
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|10½
|Fresno
|State
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|13
|CSU
|Fullerton
|at CAL
|13
|Idaho
|State
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|8
|Weber
|State
|at UNLV
|4
|Seattle
|U
|at ARIZONA
|14½
|Wyoming
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|4½
|(212½)
|New
|York
|Philadelphia
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(210)
|Chicago
|Washington
|5½
|(209)
|at
|DETROIT
|at TORONTO
|7
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|Denver
|2½
|(215)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Brooklyn
|6½
|(225)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at SACRAMENTO
|7
|(220)
|Orlando
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|College football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Army
|7½
|7½
|(34)
|at
|NAVY
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|3
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
|Sunday
|Dallas
|5
|4
|(47½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|3
|(43½)
|Atlanta
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|9½
|(48½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|2½
|(41½)
|Baltimore
|at TENNESSEE
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Seattle
|6½
|7½
|(41½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|8½
|8
|(42)
|Detroit
|at LA CHARGERS
|7
|10½
|(44½)
|NY
|Giants
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Buffalo
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|1
|(48½)
|San
|Francisco
|at GREEN BAY
|11
|12½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Monday
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|3
|(51½)
|LA
|Rams
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at NEW JERSEY
|-128
|Philadelphia
|+106
|Colorado
|-146
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+122
|Boston
|-151
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+128
|at LAS VEGAS
|-138
|Dallas
|+115
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments