College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 20 Ball State at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 9½ Central Michigan at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 8 Canisius at DARTMOUTH 3 Quinnipiac at WISCONSIN 3½ Indiana at WEST VIRGINIA 2 UConn at WESTERN CAROLINA 2 Tennessee Tech at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 3½ Pennsylvania Missouri State 11 at LITTLE ROCK at COLORADO 15 Eastern Washington Buffalo 2 at WESTERN KENTUCKY Utah 1 at TCU at SMU 4 Dayton at KANSAS STATE 3½ Marquette at BYU 8 Utah State at MONTANA 7½ Air Force South Dakota State 20 at IDAHO Michigan State 5½ at MINNESOTA Drake 17½ at OMAHA at VIRGINIA TECH 18 Cornell at SOUTHERN UTAH 5½ Utah Valley at OHIO STATE 15½ Towson at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Fresno State at SAN DIEGO STATE 13 CSU Fullerton at CAL 13 Idaho State at WASHINGTON STATE 8 Weber State at UNLV 4 Seattle U at ARIZONA 14½ Wyoming NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 4½ (212½) New York Philadelphia 7 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 2½ (210) Chicago Washington 5½ (209) at DETROIT at TORONTO 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Utah Denver 2½ (215) at NEW ORLEANS Brooklyn 6½ (225) at HOUSTON at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Portland at SACRAMENTO 7 (220) Orlando at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Boston College football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 7½ 7½ (34) at NAVY NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 3 (43½) Pittsburgh Sunday Dallas 5 4 (47½) at WASHINGTON at CAROLINA 2½ 3 (43½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (48½) Las Vegas at CLEVELAND 1 2½ (41½) Baltimore at TENNESSEE 9½ 8½ (43½) Jacksonville New Orleans 6½ 5½ (43½) at NY JETS Seattle 6½ 7½ (41½) at HOUSTON at DENVER 8½ 8 (42) Detroit at LA CHARGERS 7 10½ (44½) NY Giants at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (52½) Buffalo at CINCINNATI 2 1 (48½) San Francisco at GREEN BAY 11 12½ (44) Chicago Monday at ARIZONA 2½ 3 (51½) LA Rams NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -128 Philadelphia +106 Colorado -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122 Boston -151 at VANCOUVER +128 at LAS VEGAS -138 Dallas +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.