|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at EAST CAROLINA
|12½
|Southern
|Miss.
|at ILLINOIS ST.
|8½
|UTSA
|at MISSISSIPPI
|14½
|Samford
|at LA SALLE
|E
|Drexel
|at CS BAKERSFIELD
|4
|Dartmouth
|North Texas
|4½
|at
|TULSA
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|15
|Appalachian
|State
|at TOLEDO
|4
|Marshall
|at MICHIGAN
|23
|Fort
|Wayne
|at BALL STATE
|12
|E.
|Illinois
|at BUFFALO
|5½
|UC
|Irvine
|at CINCINNATI
|16½
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at VILLANOVA
|5½
|Xavier
|at IOWA ST.
|26½
|Chicago
|State
|at ARKANSAS
|18½
|Elon
|at SMU
|14½
|Evansville
|at UTAH
|2½
|Fresno
|State
|Morehead St.
|13½
|at
|IUPUI
|at NC STATE
|10
|Wright
|State
|at ALABAMA
|8
|Davidson
|at IONA
|5½
|Delaware
|Michigan St.
|11½
|at
|OAKLAND
|Bradley
|3
|at
|SAM
|HOUSTON
|at TARLETON
|6½
|Air
|Force
|at S. ALABAMA
|11
|SIU
|Edwardsville
|at GEORGIA TECH
|5½
|Georgia
|St.
|Uconn
|2
|at
|MARQUETTE
|Kanss
|9
|at
|COLORADO
|at WASHINGTON
|4½
|Utah
|Valley
|at OREGON
|14½
|Pepperdine
|at UTAH ST.
|19
|Portland
|St.
|at NEVADA
|5½
|Grand
|Canyon
|Santa Clara
|6½
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|ST.
|at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|9½
|SE
|Missouri
|St.
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|9½
|(206½)
|Detroit
|at MIAMI
|E
|(208½)
|Indiana
|Portland
|1½
|(219)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Minnesota
|1
|(212½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Phoenix
|7
|(220½)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|College football
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise, Idaho
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|(59)
|Kent
|St.
|Frisco Bowl
|Frisco, Texas
|Fort Worth, Texas
|UTSA
|2½
|1½
|(49)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|Wednesday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Army
|3½
|4
|(57½)
|Missouri
Thursday
|Frisco Football Classic
|Frisco, Texas
|Miami (Ohio)
|3½
|3
|(54½)
|North
|Texas
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida
|7½
|6½
|(56½)
|UCF
|Friday
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
|Memphis
|6½
|8½
|(56)
|Hawaii
|Saturday
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia St.
|4½
|5
|(50½)
|Ball
|State
|Monday, Dec. 27
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Detroit
|WMichigan
|+1
|6
|(56)
|Nevada
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
|Boston College
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|East
|Carolina
|Tuesday, Dec. 28
|Birmingham Bowl
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Auburn
|3
|2½
|(51½)
|Houston
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
|Louisville
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Air
|Force
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mississippi St.
|8½
|9
|(59½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Holiday Bowl
|San Diego
|NC State
|1
|1
|(60)
|UCLA
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Phoenix
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|(45)
|West
|Virginia
|Wednesday, Dec. 29
|Fenway Bowl
|Boston
|Virginia
|1
|2
|(71)
|SMU
|Pinstripe Bowl
|New York
|Maryland
|+1
|3
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Clemson
|1
|1
|(44)
|Clemson
|Alamo Bowl
|San Antonio
|Oklahoma
|4½
|4½
|(61½)
|Oregon
|Thursday, Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
|North Carolina
|7
|9
|(58½)
|South
|Carolina
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(63)
|Purdue
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
|MichiganSt.
|+3
|2½
|(57)
|Pittsburgh
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Las Vegas
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(42)
|Arizona
|St.
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|6½
|5
|(58)
|Wake
|Forest
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, Texas
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(59)
|Washington
|St.
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Boise State
|7½
|8
|(55½)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|Cincinnati
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Georgia
|7½
|8
|(47)
|Michigan
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|6½
|(66)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Baylor
|1
|E
|(55)
|Mississippi
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|KansasSt.
|+2
|2½
|(47)
|LSU
|NFL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|6½
|(42½)
|Washington
|at LA RAMS
|6
|7
|(45½)
|Seattle
|Thursday
|San Francisco
|1
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|Saturday
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|7½
|(45)
|Cleveland
|at ARIZONA
|4½
|2
|(49½)
|Indianapolis
|Sunday
|at NEW ENGLAND
|2
|2½
|(44½)
|Buffalo
|LA Rams
|3
|3
|(49½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at ATLANTA
|6½
|3½
|(43½)
|Detroit
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|2½
|(44½)
|Baltimore
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|10
|(42½)
|NY
|Giants
|Tampa Bay
|11
|11
|(44)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at NY JETS
|1
|2½
|(42)
|Jacksonville
|LA Chargers
|10½
|9½
|(46½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at SEATTLE
|7
|7
|(43½)
|Chicago
|at LAS VEGAS
|1
|1½
|(42½)
|Denver
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|10
|(46½)
|Pittsburgh
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10
|(47½)
|Washington
|Monday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(39)
|Miami
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|-280
|New
|Jersey
|+225
|Washington
|-118
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-205
|Arizona
|+172
|at LAS VEGAS
|-118
|Tampa
|Bay
|-102
