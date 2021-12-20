Trending:
The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 8:46 pm
2 min read
      
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at EAST CAROLINA 12½ Southern Miss.
at ILLINOIS ST. UTSA
at MISSISSIPPI 14½ Samford
at LA SALLE E Drexel
at CS BAKERSFIELD 4 Dartmouth
North Texas at TULSA
at NORTH CAROLINA 15 Appalachian State
at TOLEDO 4 Marshall
at MICHIGAN 23 Fort Wayne
at BALL STATE 12 E. Illinois
at BUFFALO UC Irvine
at CINCINNATI 16½ Tennessee Tech
at VILLANOVA Xavier
at IOWA ST. 26½ Chicago State
at ARKANSAS 18½ Elon
at SMU 14½ Evansville
at UTAH Fresno State
Morehead St. 13½ at IUPUI
at NC STATE 10 Wright State
at ALABAMA 8 Davidson
at IONA Delaware
Michigan St. 11½ at OAKLAND
Bradley 3 at SAM HOUSTON
at TARLETON Air Force
at S. ALABAMA 11 SIU Edwardsville
at GEORGIA TECH Georgia St.
Uconn 2 at MARQUETTE
Kanss 9 at COLORADO
at WASHINGTON Utah Valley
at OREGON 14½ Pepperdine
at UTAH ST. 19 Portland St.
at NEVADA Grand Canyon
Santa Clara at SAN JOSE ST.
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST SE Missouri St.
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (206½) Detroit
at MIAMI E (208½) Indiana
Portland (219) at NEW ORLEANS
Minnesota 1 (212½) at DALLAS
Phoenix 7 (220½) at LA LAKERS
College football
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St.
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
UTSA (49) San Diego St.
Wednesday
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 4 (57½) Missouri

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) 3 (54½) North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida (56½) UCF
Friday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis (56) Hawaii
Saturday
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St. 5 (50½) Ball State
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College 3 (51½) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn 3 (51½) Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville (55½) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. 9 (59½) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Maryland +1 3 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Clemson 1 1 (44) Clemson
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma (61½) Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
MichiganSt. +3 (57) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M 5 (58) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami (59) Washington St.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia 8 (47) Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. 2 (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame 2 (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (66) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasSt. +2 (47) LSU
NFL
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (42½) Washington
at LA RAMS 6 7 (45½) Seattle
Thursday
San Francisco 1 (44½) at TENNESSEE
Saturday
at GREEN BAY (45) Cleveland
at ARIZONA 2 (49½) Indianapolis
Sunday
at NEW ENGLAND 2 (44½) Buffalo
LA Rams 3 3 (49½) at MINNESOTA
at ATLANTA (43½) Detroit
at CINCINNATI 2 (44½) Baltimore
at PHILADELPHIA 10 (42½) NY Giants
Tampa Bay 11 11 (44) at CAROLINA
at NY JETS 1 (42) Jacksonville
LA Chargers 10½ (46½) at HOUSTON
at SEATTLE 7 7 (43½) Chicago
at LAS VEGAS 1 (42½) Denver
at KANSAS CITY 10 (46½) Pittsburgh
at DALLAS 10 (47½) Washington
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (39) Miami
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -280 New Jersey +225
Washington -118 at PHILADELPHIA -104
at SEATTLE -205 Arizona +172
at LAS VEGAS -118 Tampa Bay -102

