College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at EAST CAROLINA 12½ Southern Miss. at ILLINOIS ST. 8½ UTSA at MISSISSIPPI 14½ Samford at LA SALLE E Drexel at CS BAKERSFIELD 4 Dartmouth North Texas 4½ at TULSA at NORTH CAROLINA 15 Appalachian State at TOLEDO 4 Marshall at MICHIGAN 23 Fort Wayne at BALL STATE 12 E. Illinois at BUFFALO 5½ UC Irvine at CINCINNATI 16½ Tennessee Tech at VILLANOVA 5½ Xavier at IOWA ST. 26½ Chicago State at ARKANSAS 18½ Elon at SMU 14½ Evansville at UTAH 2½ Fresno State Morehead St. 13½ at IUPUI at NC STATE 10 Wright State at ALABAMA 8 Davidson at IONA 5½ Delaware Michigan St. 11½ at OAKLAND Bradley 3 at SAM HOUSTON at TARLETON 6½ Air Force at S. ALABAMA 11 SIU Edwardsville at GEORGIA TECH 5½ Georgia St. Uconn 2 at MARQUETTE Kanss 9 at COLORADO at WASHINGTON 4½ Utah Valley at OREGON 14½ Pepperdine at UTAH ST. 19 Portland St. at NEVADA 5½ Grand Canyon Santa Clara 6½ at SAN JOSE ST. at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 9½ SE Missouri St. NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 9½ (206½) Detroit at MIAMI E (208½) Indiana Portland 1½ (219) at NEW ORLEANS Minnesota 1 (212½) at DALLAS Phoenix 7 (220½) at LA LAKERS College football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St. Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas Fort Worth, Texas UTSA 2½ 1½ (49) San Diego St. Wednesday Armed Forces Bowl Army 3½ 4 (57½) Missouri

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3 (54½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 6½ (56½) UCF Friday Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 8½ (56) Hawaii Saturday Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 5 (50½) Ball State Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3 (51½) East Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 2½ (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 9 (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 3 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. Clemson 1 1 (44) Clemson Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (57) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St. Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 6½ 5 (58) Wake Forest Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 8 (47) Michigan Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2 (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2 (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 2½ (47) LSU NFL Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 6½ (42½) Washington at LA RAMS 6 7 (45½) Seattle Thursday San Francisco 1 3½ (44½) at TENNESSEE Saturday at GREEN BAY 6½ 7½ (45) Cleveland at ARIZONA 4½ 2 (49½) Indianapolis Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 2 2½ (44½) Buffalo LA Rams 3 3 (49½) at MINNESOTA at ATLANTA 6½ 3½ (43½) Detroit at CINCINNATI 2 2½ (44½) Baltimore at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 10 (42½) NY Giants Tampa Bay 11 11 (44) at CAROLINA at NY JETS 1 2½ (42) Jacksonville LA Chargers 10½ 9½ (46½) at HOUSTON at SEATTLE 7 7 (43½) Chicago at LAS VEGAS 1 1½ (42½) Denver at KANSAS CITY 8½ 10 (46½) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 8½ 10 (47½) Washington Monday at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (39) Miami NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -280 New Jersey +225 Washington -118 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at SEATTLE -205 Arizona +172 at LAS VEGAS -118 Tampa Bay -102

