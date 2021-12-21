On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VALPARAISO 14 William & Mary
at TEXAS TECH 18½ Eastern Washington
at NORTHERN IOWA Liberty
Wofford at DUQUESNE
at UCSB 14½ Idaho State
at MINNESOTA 16½ Green Bay
at UC DAVIS Portland
at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Southern Illinois
at CHARLOTTE Western Carolina
at STANFORD 1 Wyoming
at MERCER Troy
at CAL 9 Pacific (CA)
at KENTUCKY 10½ Western Kentucky
at WEST VIRGINIA 16 Youngstown State
at TENNESSEE Arizona
at CHATTANOOGA 10 Middle Tennessee
at OLD DOMINION 3 Charleston (SC)
at INDIANA 17 Northern Kentucky
at GEORGIA East Tennessee State
at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ North Dakota
Western Illinois 11½ at OMAHA
at SOUTH DAKOTA UMKC
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Orlando
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Toronto
Denver (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Houston
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (58½) Missouri
Thursday
Miami (OH) 3 3 (54½) North Texas
Friday
Memphis (58½) Hawaii
Saturday
Georgia State (50) Ball State
Monday
Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada
Tuesday
Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston
Wednesday, December 29
Virginia (71) SMU
Thursday, December 30
North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina
Friday, December 31
Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest
Saturday, January 1
Penn State (47) Arkansas
Tuesday, January 4
LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

