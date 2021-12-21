College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VALPARAISO 14 William & Mary at TEXAS TECH 18½ Eastern Washington at NORTHERN IOWA 1½ Liberty Wofford 2½ at DUQUESNE at UCSB 14½ Idaho State at MINNESOTA 16½ Green Bay at UC DAVIS 9½ Portland at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Southern Illinois at CHARLOTTE 8½ Western Carolina at STANFORD 1 Wyoming at MERCER 6½ Troy at CAL 9 Pacific (CA) at KENTUCKY 10½ Western Kentucky at WEST VIRGINIA 16 Youngstown State at TENNESSEE 1½ Arizona at CHATTANOOGA 10 Middle Tennessee at OLD DOMINION 3 Charleston (SC) at INDIANA 17 Northern Kentucky at GEORGIA 2½ East Tennessee State at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ North Dakota Western Illinois 11½ at OMAHA at SOUTH DAKOTA 2½ UMKC NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Orlando at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Toronto Denver 5½ (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Houston at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 3½ 3½ (58½) Missouri Thursday Miami (OH) 3 3 (54½) North Texas Friday Memphis 6½ 7½ (58½) Hawaii Saturday Georgia State 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada Tuesday Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston Wednesday, December 29 Virginia 1½ 1½ (71) SMU Thursday, December 30 North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina Friday, December 31 Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest Saturday, January 1 Penn State 1½ 1½ (47) Arkansas Tuesday, January 4 LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State

