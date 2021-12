College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SACRED HEART 4½ Hartford Campbell 3½ at UNC WILMINGTON at GEORGE WASHINGTON 11½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at NOTRE DAME 19½ Texas A&M-CC at NAVY 2½ Towson at VALPARAISO 14½ William & Mary at TEXAS TECH 17½ Eastern Washington at FLORIDA 17½ Stony Brook at VERMONT 6½ Colgate at TEMPLE 24½ Delaware State at NORTHERN IOWA 1½ Liberty Wofford 2½ at DUQUESNE at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ Army at UCSB 14½ Idaho State at DENVER 1½ St. Thomas at RICHMOND 19½ Bucknell at MINNESOTA 16½ Green Bay at UC DAVIS 8½ Portland at CHARLOTTE 9½ Western Carolina at SAN FRANCISCO 10½ Southern Illinois at STANFORD 1 Wyoming at AUBURN 13 Murray State at WEST VIRGINIA 15½ Youngstown State at MERCER 6½ Troy at CAL 10½ Pacific (CA) at KENTUCKY 11 Western Kentucky at INDIANA 17 Northern Kentucky at OLD DOMINION 3½ Charleston (SC) at GEORGIA 3 East Tennessee State at TENNESSEE 2 Arizona at CHATTANOOGA 9½ Middle Tennessee FGCU 3½ at CANISIUS at MONMOUTH 4½ Hofstra at UCF 18½ North Alabama at WICHITA STATE 14½ Prairie View A&M at MARIST 14½ Bethune-Cookman at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 7½ Robert Morris at VIRGINIA 3 Clemson at NEBRASKA 11½ Kennesaw State at UAB 37½ Mississippi Valley State at HOUSTON 18 Texas State Western Illinois 11½ at OMAHA Washington State 3 at BOISE STATE at OKLAHOMA 25½ Alcorn State at LSU 26½ Lipscomb at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Oral Roberts at SOUTH DAKOTA 3½ UMKC at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 7½ Longwood at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ North Dakota at SOUTHERN UTAH 11½ Dixie State at DUKE 9 Virginia Tech at SAN DIEGO STATE 16½ UCSD Illinois 14½ at MISSOURI at BYU 16½ South Florida at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 6 Missouri State at UNLV 9 San Diego Vanderbilt 5½ at HAWAII NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 8½ (OFF) Orlando at BOSTON 4½ (OFF) Cleveland at CHICAGO 8 (OFF) Toronto Denver 5½ (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MILWAUKEE 10 (OFF) Houston LA Clippers 5½ (OFF) at SACRAMENTO College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Army 3½ 3½ (58½) Missouri Thursday Miami (OH) 3 3 (54½) North Texas Friday Memphis 6½ 7½ (58½) Hawaii Saturday Georgia State 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada Tuesday Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston Wednesday, Dec. 29 Virginia 1½ 1½ (71) SMU Thursday, Dec. 30 North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina Friday, Dec. 31 Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest Saturday, Jan. 1 Penn State 1½ 1½ (47) Arkansas Tuesday, Jan. 4 LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 1 3½ (44½) at TENNESSEE Saturday at GREEN BAY 6½ 7 (45) Cleveland at ARIZONA 4½ 1½ (49½) Indianapolis Sunday at CINCINNATI 2 2½ (44½) Baltimore LA Rams 3½ 3 (49½) at MINNESOTA at ATLANTA 6½ 6 (42) Detroit Tampa Bay 11 11 (44) at CAROLINA LA Chargers 10½ 9½ (46) at HOUSTON at NEW ENGLAND 2 2½ (43½) Buffalo at NY JETS 1 2½ (41½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 10 (41) NY Giants at SEATTLE 7 7 (43½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 8½ 7 (44) Pittsburgh at LAS VEGAS 1 1½ (42½) Denver at DALLAS 8½ 10 (47½) Washington Monday at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (38½) Miami

