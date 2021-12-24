College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wyoming 7½ at SOUTH FLORIDA Northern Iowa 5½ at HAWAII at BYU 8½ Liberty at VANDERBILT 1½ Stanford NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7 (209) Atlanta at MILWAUKEE 4½ (220) Boston at PHOENIX 6½ (218) Golden State Brooklyn 1 (226) at LA LAKERS at UTAH 12½ (213½) Dallas College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia State 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada Tuesday Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston Wednesday Virginia 1½ 1½ (71) SMU Thursday North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina Friday, Dec. 31 Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest Saturday, Jan. 1 Penn State 1½ 1½ (47) Arkansas Tuesday, Jan. 4 LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 6½ 7 (47) Cleveland at ARIZONA 4½ 1½ (48½) Indianapolis Sunday Tampa Bay 11 10 (43) at CAROLINA LA Chargers 10½ 10½ (45½) at HOUSTON at CINCINNATI 2 4 (44½) Baltimore at NY JETS 1 1½ (41½) Jacksonville at NEW ENGLAND 2 1½ (43½) Buffalo LA Rams 3½ 3½ (48½) at MINNESOTA at PHILADELPHIA 8½ 10 (40½) NY Giants at ATLANTA 6½ 7 (42½) Detroit at SEATTLE 7 6½ (41½) Chicago Denver 1 1 (41) at LAS VEGAS at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (45) Pittsburgh at DALLAS 8½ 10 (47) Washington Monday Miami 3½ 3 (37½) at NEW ORLEANS FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

