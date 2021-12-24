On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 4:33 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Wyoming at SOUTH FLORIDA
Northern Iowa at HAWAII
at BYU Liberty
at VANDERBILT Stanford
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 7 (209) Atlanta
at MILWAUKEE (220) Boston
at PHOENIX (218) Golden State
Brooklyn 1 (226) at LA LAKERS
at UTAH 12½ (213½) Dallas
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Georgia State (50) Ball State
Monday
Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada
Tuesday
Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston
Wednesday
Virginia (71) SMU
Thursday
North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina
Friday, Dec. 31
Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest
Saturday, Jan. 1
Penn State (47) Arkansas
Tuesday, Jan. 4
LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 7 (47) Cleveland
at ARIZONA (48½) Indianapolis
Sunday
Tampa Bay 11 10 (43) at CAROLINA
LA Chargers 10½ 10½ (45½) at HOUSTON
at CINCINNATI 2 4 (44½) Baltimore
at NY JETS 1 (41½) Jacksonville
at NEW ENGLAND 2 (43½) Buffalo
LA Rams (48½) at MINNESOTA
at PHILADELPHIA 10 (40½) NY Giants
at ATLANTA 7 (42½) Detroit
at SEATTLE 7 (41½) Chicago
Denver 1 1 (41) at LAS VEGAS
at KANSAS CITY (45) Pittsburgh
at DALLAS 10 (47) Washington
Monday
Miami 3 (37½) at NEW ORLEANS
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|23 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|23 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center