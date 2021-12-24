|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Wyoming
|7½
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|Northern Iowa
|5½
|at
|HAWAII
|at BYU
|8½
|Liberty
|at VANDERBILT
|1½
|Stanford
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7
|(209)
|Atlanta
|at MILWAUKEE
|4½
|(220)
|Boston
|at PHOENIX
|6½
|(218)
|Golden
|State
|Brooklyn
|1
|(226)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|at UTAH
|12½
|(213½)
|Dallas
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Georgia State
|4½
|4½
|(50)
|Ball
|State
|Monday
|Western Michigan
|3
|3
|(58½)
|Nevada
|Tuesday
|Auburn
|3
|3
|(51½)
|Houston
|Wednesday
|Virginia
|1½
|1½
|(71)
|SMU
|Thursday
|North Carolina
|9
|9
|(59)
|South
|Carolina
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Texas A&M
|5
|5
|(57½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Penn State
|1½
|1½
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|LSU
|1
|1
|(47)
|Kansas
|State
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|7
|(47)
|Cleveland
|at ARIZONA
|4½
|1½
|(48½)
|Indianapolis
|Sunday
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|(43)
|at
|CAROLINA
|LA Chargers
|10½
|10½
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at CINCINNATI
|2
|4
|(44½)
|Baltimore
|at NY JETS
|1
|1½
|(41½)
|Jacksonville
|at NEW ENGLAND
|2
|1½
|(43½)
|Buffalo
|LA Rams
|3½
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8½
|10
|(40½)
|NY
|Giants
|at ATLANTA
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|Detroit
|at SEATTLE
|7
|6½
|(41½)
|Chicago
|Denver
|1
|1
|(41)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|8½
|(45)
|Pittsburgh
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10
|(47)
|Washington
|Monday
|Miami
|3½
|3
|(37½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
