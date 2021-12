College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN STATE 3 Louisiana Michigan 4½ at UCF at CHATTANOOGA 8 East Tennessee State at MARYLAND 12½ Brown at DETROIT MERCY 3½ Youngstown State Old Dominion 1 at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at RICHMOND 11½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at OAKLAND 14½ Robert Morris at COASTAL CAROLINA 4½ UL Monroe at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 9 Green Bay at WRIGHT STATE 8½ Milwaukee at LA SALLE 1 Fordham at SAM HOUSTON 9½ Lamar Georgia Southern 4½ at LITTLE ROCK at UAB 13½ UTEP at ORAL ROBERTS 14 Denver at GRAND CANYON 21½ Chicago State South Dakota State 4 at NORTH DAKOTA STATE at MURRAY STATE 19 Southeast Missouri State South Alabama 2 at UT ARLINGTON at TEXAS STATE 9 Troy at UTAH VALLEY 2 Abilene Christian at AUSTIN PEAY 6½ UT Martin at MONTANA 10 Idaho State at MONTANA STATE 1½ Weber State Tarleton State 3½ at DIXIE STATE at LOUISIANA TECH 7 Marshall Utah 3 at OREGON STATE at SOUTHERN UTAH 14 Sacramento State at PORTLAND STATE 1 Eastern Washington UCSB 4 at UCSD CSU Fullerton 1 at CSU BAKERSFIELD NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 12½ (217) at ORLANDO at BROOKLYN 3 (217) Philadelphia at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland Golden State 4½ (213) at DENVER College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 10 (57) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 6 (65) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (55½) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 6 (41) Arizona St. Friday Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Wake Forest 15 15 (57½) Rutgers Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Washington St. 7 7 (59) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 7½ (45½) Michigan Saturday Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 1 (48) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2½ (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 3 (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 4½ (64) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Mississippi 1½ 1½ (55½) Baylor Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas St. NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 3½ (45) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta at CHICAGO 4½ 6 (37½) NY Giants Kansas City 4 5½ (50½) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 8½ 6½ (44½) Las Vegas at NEW ENGLAND 16 15½ (41½) Jacksonville Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (40½) Miami LA Rams 3 3½ (46½) at BALTIMORE at LA CHARGERS 6 6 (45½) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44½) Houston at SEATTLE 9 7 (42½) Detroit at DALLAS 2½ 5½ (51½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (38½) Carolina at GREEN BAY 6½ 6½ (47½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3 (41) at PITTSBURGH NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Nashville -126 at COLUMBUS +105 at CAROLINA -280 Montreal +225 at FLORIDA -120 Tampa Bay +100 at N.Y ISLANDERS -215 Buffalo +176 Calgary -137 at SEATTLE +114 at LOS ANGELES -134 Vancouver +112 at SAN JOSE -134 Philadelphia +112

