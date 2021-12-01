Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Adv04
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, December 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — New England at Buffalo
ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|1:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq
Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton —
|Tuesday, December 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Vermont at Providence
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York
ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Duquesne at DePaul
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Butler at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Tulsa
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York
|CURLING (MEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas
|10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|1:50 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Algeria vs. Egypt —
|Wednesday, December 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Ball St. at Xavier
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at West Virginia
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Towson at Ohio St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Vegas —
|Thursday, December 9
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Monmouth at St. John’s
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Awards
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|CURLING (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: Game 1, Leeuwarden, Netherlands
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota —
|Friday, December 10
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: TBD, Quarterfinal
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
|GOLF
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Atlanta
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Phoenix
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Brentford —
|Saturday, December 11
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech
FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown
FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. COlorado St., Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Central Connecticut St. at Providence
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Marquette
|3:15 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Kansas
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at St. Bonaventure
FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler
|5 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Illinois
|5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Georgia Tech
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — FCS Playoff: TBD, Quarterfinal
|3 p.m.
CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Cup: TBD, Championship —
|Sunday, December 12
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tamp Bay
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments