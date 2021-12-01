Sports on TV

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — New England at Buffalo

ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton —

Tuesday, December 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Vermont at Providence

7 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York

ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Duquesne at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Butler at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York

CURLING (MEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1:50 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Algeria vs. Egypt —

Wednesday, December 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ball St. at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at West Virginia

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Towson at Ohio St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa at Iowa St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Vegas —

Thursday, December 9 AUTO RACING 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at St. John’s

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Awards

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

CURLING (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: Game 1, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota —

Friday, December 10 AUTO RACING 4:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at Brentford —

Saturday, December 11 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech

FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown

FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. COlorado St., Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Central Connecticut St. at Providence

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Marquette

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Kansas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at St. Bonaventure

FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler

5 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Illinois

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — FCS Playoff: TBD, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Cup: TBD, Championship —

Sunday, December 12 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tamp Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.