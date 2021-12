Sports on TV

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 13 NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — LA Rams at Arizona

ESPN — LA Rams at Arizona —

Tuesday, December 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina

8 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Memphis

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City —

Wednesday, December 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Howard at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCF at Temple

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Morehead St. at Xavier

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Utah

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: TBD, Semifinal

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal —

Thursday, December 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at LA Chargers

NFLN — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool —

Friday, December 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee St. vs. Toledo, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: TBD

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Roselle Catholic at Camden

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match —

Saturday, December 18 BOXING 6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox (Super-Lightweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Nashville Showcase: Tennessee vs. Memphis, Nashville, Tenn.

FOX — The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, Indianapolis

FS1 — Pittsburgh at St. John’s

1 p.m.

CBS — The Jerry Colangelo Classic: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, Phoenix

TNT — The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic: Hampton vs. NC Central, Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.

FOX — The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

CBS — The CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Penn St. at VCU

TNT — HBCU Dunk Contest

4 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

TNT — The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic: Howard vs. NC A&T, Neward, N.J.

5 p.m.

FOX — Providence at UConn

5:30 p.m.

CBS — The CBS Sports Classic: Ohio St. vs. Kentucky, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Hoop Hype XL: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston, Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., Boca Raton, Fla.

12 p.m.

ABC — The Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., Atlanta

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, Shreveport, La.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., Albuquerque, N.M.

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., Los Angeles

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division II Championship: TBD

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, New Orleans

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Las Vegas at Cleveland

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — New England at Indianapolis

RUGBY 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow vs. Exeter

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match

7:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: TBD, Final

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United

8 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina —

Sunday, December 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — Texas vs. Stanford, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Seton Hall

1 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Michigan

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn, Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Texas vs. Arizona, Las Vegas

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Miami, Tennessee at Pittsburgh, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Buffalo, Arizona at Detroit, Dallas at NY Giants, Washington at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Denver, Atlanta at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Green Bay at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

RUGBY 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Leicester vs. Connacht

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Everton

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea —

