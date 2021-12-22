Sports on TV

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 27 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, Detroit

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, Annapolis, Md.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New Orleans

RUGBY 12 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United —

Tuesday, December 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Xavier

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

11 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FOX — The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State, San Diego

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City —

Wednesday, December 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Boston College

FS1 — DePaul at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

ESPNU — LSU at Auburn

FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama

ESPNU — NC State at Miami

FS1 — Temple at Villanova

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Washington St.

FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — The Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, Boston

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford —

Thursday, December 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at UCF

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at UCLA

ESPNU — Marshall at Louisiana Tech

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, Tenn.

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United —

Friday, December 31 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, Jacksonville, Fla.

12 p.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Miami, El, Paso, Texas

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami

ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami

ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami —

Saturday, January 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Memphis at Wichita St.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

2 p.m.

CBS — Villanova at Seton Hall

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

3 p.m.

FOX — Arizona St. at UCLA

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Butler at UConn

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla.

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz.

5:10 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace —

Sunday, January 2 NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Baltimore, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, LA Rams at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.