Sports on TV

|Adv25
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, December 27
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, Detroit
ESPN — The Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, Annapolis, Md.
ESPN — Miami at New Orleans
NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Harlequins (Taped)
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United —
|Tuesday, December 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Xavier
ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico
ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala.
ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas
ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Memphis, Tenn.
FOX — The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State, San Diego
ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Phoenix
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City —
|Wednesday, December 29
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Boston College
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ESPNU — LSU at Auburn
FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Alabama
ESPNU — NC State at Miami
FS1 — Temple at Villanova
ESPNU — Washington at Washington St.
FS1 — Nevada at San Jose St.
ESPN — The Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia, Boston
ESPN — The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, New York
ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, San Antonio
TNT — Dallas at Colorado
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford —
|Thursday, December 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at UCF
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga
ESPN2 — Arizona at UCLA
ESPNU — Marshall at Louisiana Tech
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Rutgers
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN — The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN — The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta
ESPN — The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United —
|Friday, December 31
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Miami, El, Paso, Texas
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami
ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami
ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami —
|Saturday, January 1
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
CBS — Villanova at Seton Hall
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa St.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
FOX — Arizona St. at UCLA
CBS — San Diego St. at UNLV
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Butler at UConn
ESPNU — Wake Forest at Miami
ESPN2 — The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla.
ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.
ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace —
|Sunday, January 2
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Kansas City at Baltimore, Miami at Tennessee, Jacksonville at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Carolina at New Orleans, Tampa Bay at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Washington
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at LA Chargers, Houston at San Francisco
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Dallas, Detroit at Seattle, LA Rams at Baltimore
NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay —
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments