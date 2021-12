Sports on TV

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton annd Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United —

Tuesday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

11 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., Houston —

Wednesday, January 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Vancouver —

Thursday, January 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Vermont

FS1 — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Stanford

11 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara

FS1 — Southern Cal at California

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Boston —

Friday, January 7 BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Lakers —

Saturday, January 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Wichita St. at Houston

ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

FOX — UConn at Seton Hall

FS1 — TBA

USA — Dayton at George Washington

1 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

2 p.m.

CBS — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at UCF

FS1 — TBA

USA — VCU at La Salle

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan

4 p.m.

CBS — Nevada at San Diego St.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

ESPNU — South Florida at Tulane

FS1 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NBC — All-Star Game

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna —

Sunday, January 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Indiana

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at South Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

2 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — UMass at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING 2 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Figure Skating Championships

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, New England at Miami, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pitsburgh at Baltimore, Tennessee at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Green Bay at Detroit, Chicago at Minnesota, Washington at NY Giants, Dallas at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, LA Chargers at Las Vegas

FOX — San Francisco at LA Rams, Seattle at Arizona —

