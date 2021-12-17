Spurs edge Jazz 128-126, snapping Utah’s 8-game win streak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 128-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Antonio. Derrick White added 22 points and Walker chipped in 19. The Spurs snapped Utah’s eight-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 18. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets to give the Jazz a 126-125 lead with 33 seconds left. Walker answered with the go-ahead jumper. Mitchell had two cracks at a go-ahead basket in the final seconds but missed both shots.

Utah’s efficient shooting kept San Antonio from building much of a lead. The Jazz shot 26 of 46 from the field in the first half and made eight 3-pointers.

Utah never trailed in the second quarter after Conley and Clarkson scored back-to-back baskets to break a 39-39 tie. The Jazz eventually built a 17-point lead before halftime, going up 73-56 on Mitchell’s second-chance 3-pointer that capped a 10-1 run.

San Antonio rallied in the third quarter and erased Utah’s double-digit lead. Murray assisted three straight baskets during a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to one. Walker then hit a jumper and assisted another from Vassell to put the Spurs ahead 95-93.

San Antonio shot 15 of 23 from the field during the third quarter.

Spurs: Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the second time in three games after finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. … San Antonio committed zero turnovers in the third quarter and scored a season-high 41 points. … The Spurs scored 22 points off 13 Utah turnovers.

Jazz: Mitchell went 4 of 13 from the field in the second half. … Utah outscored San Antonio 64-54 in the paint and 18-15 in second-chance points.

Spurs visit Sacramento on Sunday.

Jazz host Washington on Saturday.

