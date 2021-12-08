St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

LOYOLA (MD.) (5-4)
Dike 0-3 0-0 0, M.Ilic 5-6 0-0 13, Andrews 7-16 4-4 20, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Spencer 5-9 0-0 13, V.Ilic 6-8 1-2 13, W.Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, D.Brown 2-2 0-0 6, Faure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 5-6 71.
ST. BONAVENTURE (8-1)
Osunniyi 4-8 0-0 8, Adams 6-7 0-3 12, Adaway 9-14 2-2 22, Holmes 9-12 3-3 22, Welch 6-13 0-0 16, L.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 5-8 84.
Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 12-28 (M.Ilic 3-4, Spencer 3-6, D.Brown 2-2, Andrews 2-7, W.Jackson 1-4, Jones 1-5), St. Bonaventure 7-19 (Welch 4-10, Adaway 2-2, Holmes 1-3, L.Brown 0-4). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 21 (Dike 6), St. Bonaventure 27 (Osunniyi 7). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 21 (Jones 7), St. Bonaventure 23 (Holmes 9). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 11, St. Bonaventure 6.
