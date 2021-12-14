St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-5)

Flagg 2-3 0-3 4, Thompson 4-13 0-0 8, Dixon-Conover 5-15 1-2 13, Giles 7-9 2-3 17, Land 6-9 0-0 15, Cohen 6-8 3-4 15, Hargis 2-3 0-0 4, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Ruggery 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-65 6-12 81.

HARTFORD (1-9)

Kimbrough 2-4 0-0 5, Flowers 9-13 3-5 23, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 5-10 3-5 13, Shriver 2-8 0-0 5, Dunne 3-9 0-0 8, McClain 2-4 0-0 4, Webley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-10 66.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 46-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 7-18 (Land 3-5, Dixon-Conover 2-5, Giles 1-2, Ruggery 1-2, Harrison 0-1, Thompson 0-3), Hartford 8-34 (Flowers 2-5, Mitchell 2-6, Dunne 2-7, Kimbrough 1-2, Shriver 1-7, Henderson 0-2, McClain 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 34 (Thompson, Land 6), Hartford 33 (Williams 10). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 18 (Dixon-Conover 5), Hartford 16 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 12, Hartford 12. A_667 (4,017).

