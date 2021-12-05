St. John’s 83, Fordham 69

FORDHAM (6-4)
Ohams 5-8 9-10 20, Charlton 3-11 0-0 8, Daye 5-12 2-2 13, Quisenberry 5-15 3-3 16, Rose 0-3 0-0 0, Navarro 1-3 1-1 4, Cunningham 2-6 0-0 6, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Novitskyi 0-0 0-0 0, Tsimbila 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-16 69.
ST. JOHN’S (6-2)
Nyiwe 3-5 0-0 7, Addae-Wusu 4-7 1-2 11, Alexander 11-16 1-4 23, Mathis 6-10 3-4 16, Champagnie 7-14 1-2 16, Soriano 1-2 2-2 4, Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Stanley 1-3 0-0 2, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, Coburn 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 10-16 83.
Halftime_St. John’s 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 10-32 (Quisenberry 3-8, Cunningham 2-5, Charlton 2-6, Ohams 1-1, Navarro 1-3, Daye 1-5, Harrison 0-1, Rose 0-3), St. John’s 5-15 (Addae-Wusu 2-4, Nyiwe 1-1, Mathis 1-2, Champagnie 1-3, Coburn 0-1, Pinzon 0-1, Alexander 0-3). Fouled Out_Charlton. Rebounds_Fordham 25 (Quisenberry 7), St. John’s 36 (Champagnie 9). Assists_Fordham 12 (Quisenberry, Rose 3), St. John’s 21 (Addae-Wusu 11). Total Fouls_Fordham 14, St. John’s 17.
