St. John’s 88, Monmouth (NJ) 83

MONMOUTH (NJ) (7-1)
Miller 6-10 0-2 13, Rutty 0-1 2-3 2, McClary 5-12 3-5 14, Papas 2-12 6-6 11, Reynolds 10-18 0-0 25, Foster 6-8 1-2 13, Chaput 1-4 0-0 3, Ruth 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 14-20 83.
ST. JOHN’S (7-2)
Nyiwe 0-2 1-2 1, Addae-Wusu 4-8 3-5 11, Alexander 7-14 7-8 21, Mathis 5-10 3-3 14, Champagnie 6-16 2-2 16, Soriano 1-2 2-2 4, Stanley 3-5 0-2 6, Smith 5-8 0-1 13, Pinzon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-67 18-25 88.
Halftime_St. John’s 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 9-25 (Reynolds 5-8, Chaput 1-1, Miller 1-2, McClary 1-4, Papas 1-9, Ruth 0-1), St. John’s 6-18 (Smith 3-4, Champagnie 2-6, Mathis 1-2, Nyiwe 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 40 (Rutty 10), St. John’s 34 (Addae-Wusu, Mathis, Soriano 6). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Papas 4), St. John’s 19 (Addae-Wusu 7). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 19, St. John’s 18.
