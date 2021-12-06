St. Louis hosts Belmont

Belmont (7-3) vs. Saint Louis (7-2)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Saint Louis in a non-conference matchup. Belmont won 85-73 at Samford on Sunday. Saint Louis lost 77-72 loss at home against UAB on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Bruins scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson Jimerson has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Billikens are 5-0 when they shoot at least 79.2 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bruins are 5-0 when recording at least 10 offensive rebounds and 2-3 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Belmont has assists on 55 of 89 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.8 percent this year. That rate is the 14th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Belmont stands at just 25.2 percent (ranked 275th).

