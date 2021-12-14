St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50

NORTHLAND (0-2)

Butvilas 1-6 0-0 2, Palmer 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Brennan 3-8 1-2 10, Rawlings 6-11 0-0 13, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, D.Lindberg 1-4 0-0 2, Richard 0-1 0-2 0, Powell 4-8 0-0 11, Taylor 0-1 0-1 0, Tuura 1-2 0-1 2, Shear 2-3 0-0 4, Nordine 0-1 0-0 0, Palmi 0-1 0-0 0, Panich 0-0 0-1 0, B.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 2-9 50.

ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-6)

Allen 2-6 1-2 5, Hedstrom 5-6 1-1 14, R.Lindberg 4-5 0-0 12, Miller 5-7 1-1 16, Nelson 2-3 0-0 6, Nau 4-9 0-0 10, Cunningham 7-9 0-0 17, Theisen 3-9 0-0 9, Kwiecinski 4-6 0-2 8, Engels 1-2 0-0 2, Martinelli 5-7 0-1 10. Totals 42-69 3-7 109.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 71-18. 3-Point Goals_Northland 8-22 (Brennan 3-5, Powell 3-5, Palmer 1-1, Rawlings 1-3, Butvilas 0-2, Carter 0-3, D.Lindberg 0-3), St. Thomas (MN) 22-41 (Miller 5-7, R.Lindberg 4-5, Hedstrom 3-4, Cunningham 3-5, Theisen 3-8, Nelson 2-3, Nau 2-6, Engels 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Engels. Rebounds_Northland 18 (Brennan 4), St. Thomas (MN) 38 (Engels 8). Assists_Northland 10 (Rawlings 3), St. Thomas (MN) 22 (Hedstrom, Miller, Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Northland 7, St. Thomas (MN) 16. A_694 (1,800).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.