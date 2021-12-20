St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73

ST. THOMAS (MN) (6-6)

Allen 4-7 0-1 9, Hedstrom 3-7 0-0 7, Lindberg 4-6 0-0 11, Miller 6-13 6-6 22, Nelson 7-15 4-5 22, Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0, Nau 2-4 0-0 5, Engels 1-2 0-0 2, Kwiecinski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 10-12 80.

OMAHA (1-11)

Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Lemetti 4-7 4-5 16, Luedtke 1-8 0-0 3, Smith 8-14 1-2 19, Hughes 4-5 1-4 9, Fidler 6-12 2-2 18, Roe 0-4 2-2 2, Arop 3-3 0-1 6. Totals 26-54 10-16 73.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 46-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 14-31 (Nelson 4-6, Miller 4-9, Lindberg 3-4, Allen 1-3, Nau 1-3, Hedstrom 1-4, Cunningham 0-2), Omaha 11-25 (Fidler 4-6, Lemetti 4-7, Smith 2-6, Luedtke 1-5, Roe 0-1). Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 31 (Allen 8), Omaha 33 (Arop 10). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 14 (Allen, Miller 4), Omaha 13 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 16, Omaha 16. A_1,483 (7,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.