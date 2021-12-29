St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45

NORTH CENTRAL (0-2)

Bueckers 1-8 2-4 5, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Fuqua 2-13 2-2 8, Holtman 2-9 0-0 5, Filer 6-15 4-4 17, Lange 0-1 2-2 2, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Preble 1-3 0-0 3, Jusczak 0-0 0-0 0, Somefun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-57 11-14 45.

ST. THOMAS (MN) (7-7)

Bjorklund 3-8 3-4 9, Cunningham 6-13 0-0 16, Hedstrom 7-14 0-0 18, Lindberg 6-11 0-0 16, Nelson 4-16 0-2 10, Nau 4-12 0-0 12, Allen 6-7 0-0 16. Totals 36-81 3-6 97.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 44-22. 3-Point Goals_North Central 6-33 (Fuqua 2-11, Bueckers 1-3, Preble 1-3, Holtman 1-7, Filer 1-8, Thompson 0-1), St. Thomas (MN) 22-54 (Allen 4-5, Cunningham 4-8, Lindberg 4-9, Hedstrom 4-11, Nau 4-11, Nelson 2-10). Rebounds_North Central 37 (Holtman 10), St. Thomas (MN) 43 (Bjorklund 12). Assists_North Central 9 (Fuqua 3), St. Thomas (MN) 29 (Nelson 8). Total Fouls_North Central 7, St. Thomas (MN) 13. A_662 (1,800).

