St. Thomas (MN) faces Crown College

Crown College vs. St. Thomas (MN) (3-4)
Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to battle the Storm of Division III Crown College. St. Thomas (MN) lost 81-64 at Seattle in its most recent game.
LEADING THE CHARGE: Anders Nelson has averaged 19.4 points this year for St. Thomas (MN). Riley Miller has complemented Nelson with 18.4 points per game.ANDERS IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, St. Thomas (MN)’s Anders Nelson has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 88 percent of his free throws this season.
