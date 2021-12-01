On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Thomas (MN) faces Crown College

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Crown College vs. St. Thomas (MN) (3-4)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to battle the Storm of Division III Crown College. St. Thomas (MN) lost 81-64 at Seattle in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Anders Nelson has averaged 19.4 points this year for St. Thomas (MN). Riley Miller has complemented Nelson with 18.4 points per game.ANDERS IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, St. Thomas (MN)’s Anders Nelson has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 88 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony