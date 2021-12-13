On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Thomas (MN) squares off against Northland

December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
Northland vs. St. Thomas (MN) (4-6)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to battle the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. St. Thomas (MN) lost 72-65 loss at home to Montana State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Anders Nelson has maintained a per-game average of 17.4 points for the Tommies, while Riley Miller has accounted for 18.1 points per game.ROBUST RYAN: Ryan Rawlings has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

