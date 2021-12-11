On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Stampley leads Troy over Tennessee Tech 75-72

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 4:48 pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles hit four straight free throws to give Troy the lead and Christyon Eugene hit back-to-back jumpers to help preserve it as the Trojans came from behind in the final five minutes to knock off Tennessee Tech, 75-72 on Saturday.

Nick Stampley tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Troy (6-4) and Efe Odigie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Duke Deen added 11 points.

Keishawn Davidson had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (2-8), whose losing streak reached five games. John Pettway added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jr. Clay had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

