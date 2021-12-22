Stanford 66, Wyoming 63

WYOMING (9-1)

Ike 11-18 3-6 25, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Dusell 5-13 0-0 13, Jeffries 0-3 0-0 0, Maldonado 7-14 4-7 18, Thompson 1-6 0-0 3, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 7-13 63.

STANFORD (7-4)

Delaire 5-13 5-6 17, Ingram 1-4 3-4 5, Jones 7-11 0-0 15, Keefe 1-3 0-2 2, O’Connell 4-13 1-2 9, Angel 2-7 2-2 7, Taitz 1-4 0-2 2, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 1-3 2-2 4, Raynaud 1-2 0-0 3, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-20 66.

Halftime_Stanford 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 4-23 (Dusell 3-9, Thompson 1-6, Oden 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Jeffries 0-3, Maldonado 0-3), Stanford 5-22 (Delaire 2-7, Angel 1-2, Raynaud 1-2, Jones 1-3, Murrell 0-1, Taitz 0-1, Ingram 0-2, O’Connell 0-4). Fouled Out_Keefe. Rebounds_Wyoming 32 (Ike 11), Stanford 40 (Delaire, Ingram 7). Assists_Wyoming 11 (Maldonado 9), Stanford 11 (O’Connell 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 16, Stanford 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.