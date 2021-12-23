Stanford 79, Liberty 76

LIBERTY (8-5)

Robinson 1-3 4-5 6, Rode 2-4 2-2 6, McGhee 13-28 8-8 41, Venzant 0-0 2-2 2, McDowell 2-7 1-2 6, Abii 1-2 0-0 3, Peebles 2-6 0-2 5, Preston 2-6 2-5 6, Warfield 0-0 1-2 1, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 20-28 76.

STANFORD (8-4)

Delaire 2-6 3-4 8, Ingram 4-8 4-7 13, Jones 8-11 4-4 25, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 2-4 3-8 8, Angel 6-8 3-4 17, Taitz 1-3 0-0 3, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 1-1 0-0 3, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-44 17-27 79.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-26 (McGhee 7-15, Abii 1-1, Peebles 1-3, McDowell 1-4, Preston 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1), Stanford 12-20 (Jones 5-8, Angel 2-3, Murrell 1-1, O’Connell 1-1, Delaire 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Taitz 1-3). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Liberty 20 (Rode, McGhee, Venzant, McDowell, Preston 3), Stanford 36 (Delaire 8). Assists_Liberty 9 (McGhee 3), Stanford 14 (O’Connell 8). Total Fouls_Liberty 22, Stanford 25.

