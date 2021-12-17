Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT

DARTMOUTH (3-6)

Ogbu 2-2 0-0 4, Rai 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 3-5 2-2 10, Barry 7-17 1-1 20, Samuels 7-13 7-8 22, Cornish 6-12 2-3 16, Adelekun 0-3 0-0 0, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Krystowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Neskovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 12-14 78.

STANFORD (6-3)

Delaire 8-15 6-12 22, Ingram 6-15 0-0 13, Keefe 5-8 2-5 12, Murrell 2-3 0-0 5, O’Connell 5-9 0-1 11, Taitz 2-6 2-2 8, Angel 6-6 3-5 16, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Kisunas 1-3 0-0 2, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 13-25 89.

Halftime_Dartmouth 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 10-22 (Barry 5-11, Cornish 2-4, Wade 2-4, Samuels 1-3), Stanford 6-17 (Taitz 2-5, Angel 1-1, Murrell 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Ingram 1-4, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 30 (Barry, Samuels 6), Stanford 42 (Keefe 9). Assists_Dartmouth 11 (Barry, Adelekun 3), Stanford 14 (Keefe 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 21, Stanford 16.

